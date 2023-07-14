The Best Nineties Movies You Forgot Existed

From makeup inspo to fashion trends good and bad, the nineties brought us many things. And one of those things was a very fine VHS collection of some utterly brilliant films.
From heartfelt romcoms to spooky horrors, we've laughed and cried to a whole bunch of hidden gems over the years. And the 90's movie world certainly has had its boom in recent years. Think Father of the Bride remakes and never-ending instalments of Scream...
And there's a reason the nineties film catalogue leaves us feeling all sorts of nostalgic. Released on VHS tapes where touching the TV screen would leave static at your fingertips, the movies of this era were cherished by teenagers huddled together on sleepovers and birthdays. But whilst there's plenty of well-know 90's bangers that still make it onto our screens today, there's a handful of hidden gems that are so ready for their revival.
Here's a list of the best 90's movies that you probably forgot existed. Movie night, anyone?
My Girl (1991)
Quite frankly, a true marker of youth was violently sobbing over this film. A bittersweet look at the life of a girl straddling childhood and adolescence, this follows the summer in which 11 year old Veda’s life changes forever. With a young Anna Chlumsky as Vada Sultenfass and Macauley Culkin as Thomas J. Sennett, My Girl is one of the greatest films to come out of the 90’s. Bumblebees and glasses – get the tissues ready.