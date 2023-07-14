The Best Nineties Movies You Forgot Existed

Babe (1995)

Let’s not pretend this wasn’t a nineties staple... An adaptation of Dick King-Smith’s 1983 novel The Sheep-Pig, Babe follows the story of one pig who stayed off people’s dinner plates by becoming a sheep dog. Or should we say, a sheep pig. One of the most wholesome movies to ever be made, Babe drops you into a work of talking animals and social hierarchies. Simple and beautiful, it’s exactly what you need to perk up your Sunday afternoon. Sometimes we all need reminding that we’re enough to change the world.