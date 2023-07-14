  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. TV & Film

The Best Nineties Movies You Forgot Existed

From outer-space aliens to talking pigs, here's every film to add to your 90's nostalgia watch list.

nineties
by Charlotte Roberts |
Posted

From makeup inspo to fashion trends good and bad, the nineties brought us many things. And one of those things was a very fine VHS collection of some utterly brilliant films.

From heartfelt romcoms to spooky horrors, we've laughed and cried to a whole bunch of hidden gems over the years. And the 90's movie world certainly has had its boom in recent years. Think Father of the Bride remakes and never-ending instalments of Scream...

And there's a reason the nineties film catalogue leaves us feeling all sorts of nostalgic. Released on VHS tapes where touching the TV screen would leave static at your fingertips, the movies of this era were cherished by teenagers huddled together on sleepovers and birthdays. But whilst there's plenty of well-know 90's bangers that still make it onto our screens today, there's a handful of hidden gems that are so ready for their revival.

Here's a list of the best 90's movies that you probably forgot existed. Movie night, anyone?

The Best Forgotten 90's Movies

Slide 2 of 15
Thomas and Veda on their bikes
Colombia Pictures

My Girl (1991)

Quite frankly, a true marker of youth was violently sobbing over this film. A bittersweet look at the life of a girl straddling childhood and adolescence, this follows the summer in which 11 year old Veda’s life changes forever.  With a young Anna Chlumsky as Vada Sultenfass and Macauley Culkin as Thomas J. Sennett, My Girl is one of the greatest films to come out of the 90’s. Bumblebees and glasses – get the tissues ready.

Gwyneth Paltrow resting head on partner's shoulder
Paramount

Sliding Doors (1998)

Starring 24 year old Gwyneth Paltrow, Sliding Doors explores the different paths one woman’s life might take after she does (and doesn’t) catch her partner in bed with another woman. Cutting back and forth between the two different routes Gwyneth’s character Helen goes down, it’s a fun one to sit and imagine the ways your own life could have changed. Plus, you’ll never confuse the two parallell Helen’s because she has two different haircuts. It’s a win, win!

Babe the sheep pig sat with a farmer
Universal

Babe (1995)

Let’s not pretend this wasn’t a nineties staple... An adaptation of Dick King-Smith’s 1983 novel The Sheep-Pig, Babe follows the story of one pig who stayed off people’s dinner plates by becoming a sheep dog. Or should we say, a sheep pig. One of the most wholesome movies to ever be made, Babe drops you into a work of talking animals and social hierarchies. Simple and beautiful, it’s exactly what you need to perk up your Sunday afternoon. Sometimes we all need reminding that we’re enough to change the world.

Christina looking shocked on the phone
Warner Bros

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead (1991)

A coming-of-age comedy, this hidden gem follows the story of five siblings who find themselves left alone all summer once their mum leaves town and their evil babysitter bites the dust. Fun fact: the original script was written with Winona Ryder in mind for the role of Sue Ellen Crandell. Sadly, she was forced to turn it down after being busy filming Edward Scissorhands - giving us Christina Applegate instead!

George and Ursula looking worried
Walt Disney Pictures

George of the Jungle (1997)

Forget The Whale – George of the Jungle is where Brendan Fraser really shines. Having raised himself in the jungle after being stranded as a baby, George has his first human contact in years when he rescues gorgeous explorer Ursula Stanhope (Leslie Mann). When Ursula returns to her fiancé Lyle (Thomas Haden Church) in San Francisco, she takes George with her. It’s giving Tarzan vibes, but with a few more tree mishaps. Be still our beating hearts.

Drop dead gorgeous cast smiling
New Line Cinema

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

A small town Minnesota beauty pageant turns deadly, as it becomes clear that one contestant will go to any lengths to win. Starring names such as Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, Amy Adams and Brittany Murphy, we’re talking fires, falling lights, and a sprinkling of death. Need we say more?

Jennifer Aniston waving
20th Century Studios

Picture Perfect (1997)


Picture Perfect follows the story of career-driven Kate (Jennifer Aniston), who pretends to be engaged to an acquaintance in order to bag herself a promotion. But when her boss wants to meet Kate’s husband-to-be, her biggest problem is tracking down Nick (Jay Mohr) and convincing him to play along. Also, Jen's green dress is straight from our dreams...

woman holding baby
Hollywood Pictures

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

If you hope to never sleep again, then look no further than this film. Starring Rebecca De Mornay and Annabella Sciorra, Peyton Flanders seems to be the perfect nanny for busy mum Claire – but under the surface, she’s the most dangerous thing to ever step foot in the family’s home. Out for revenge, this is a fast-paced film to stick on for those nights that you just want to feel spooked.

Baseball player looking serious
Columbia Pictures

A League Of Their Own (1992)

It isn’t the nineties without some girl power. As America’s stock of athletic young men dwindles during World War II, an all-female professional baseball league pops up in the Midwest. But with sisters Dottie (Gina Davis) and Kit (Lori Petty) battling with each other, and scout Ernie (Jon Lovitz)  and grumpy coach Jimmy (Tom Hanks) on board, it isn’t a smooth ride. Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell co-star as two of the sisters’ teammates, so keep your eyes peeled for some celeb cameos!

Mark Wahlburg looking scarily into camera
Imagine Entertainment

Fear (1998)

A young Reese Witherspoon and an insanely attractive (yet slightly terrifying) Mark Wahlberg? We're sold. When 16 year old Nicole meets David, she thought he was everything she was looking for; handsome, charming, and affectionate. In fact, it seems that their teen romance is the happy ending she’s been after – that is, until David shows his darker side. As his adoration turns into obsession and her love turns into fear, it’s up to dad Steven (William Petersen) to save the day.

Curly and James eating corn
Warner Bros

Curly Sue (1991)

Starring James Belushi as a down-and-out drifter Bill who travels America with mini con-woman, Curly Sue (Alisan Porter). Scamming the rich, their luck changes one day after tricking Grey Ellison (Kelly Lynch). Rather than simply send money their way, she puts the pair up for the night – with Bill becoming convinced that Curly Sue belongs in a home. He hatches a plan to leave the young girl in Grey’s care and take off… But naturally, Curly Sue has other plans.

Sandra and Nicole placing curse on a man
Warner Bros

Practical Magic (1998)

Another total gem, Practical Magic follow two witch sisters as they battle life in their close-minded town – and a curse which threatens to stop them from ever finding true love. Starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as sisters Sally and Gillian, this film is having a real revival in recent years. Everyone loves a bit of witchcraft!

Conehead daughter at her prom
Paramount Pictures

Coneheads (1993)

An SNL skit turned critically loathed film, we’re here to stick a defence in for Coneheads. Okay, it may be a little on the nose, but there is something about these pointy-headed aliens that we love. Challenging our perceptions of beauty and approach to ‘otherness’, it’s a film that still rings pretty true today. It might sound heavy for a comedy, but there’s a lot of laughs in there too. We bet it’ll only take two watches for you to start whipping out some alien phrases.

Robin Williams with a red nose on
Universal Pictures

Patch Adams (1998)

Coming in as the best medicine ever, this Robin Williams classic is a true hidden gem. In this Oscar nominated film, Robin portrays Patch Adam – a doctor who proves laughter is the best medicine as he dons funny costume and goes the extra mile for his patients. Based on the real life story of Hunter ‘Patch’ Adams, this one will have you laughing and crying at the same time. Pass the tissues!

Gallery
View Gallery
14 photos
Thomas and Veda on their bikes
1 of 14
CREDIT: Colombia Pictures

My Girl (1991)

Quite frankly, a true marker of youth was violently sobbing over this film. A bittersweet look at the life of a girl straddling childhood and adolescence, this follows the summer in which 11 year old Veda’s life changes forever.  With a young Anna Chlumsky as Vada Sultenfass and Macauley Culkin as Thomas J. Sennett, My Girl is one of the greatest films to come out of the 90’s. Bumblebees and glasses – get the tissues ready.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us