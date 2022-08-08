Has This Casa Amor Couple Recoupled Outside The Villa?

The Love Island reunion might have aired last night - and boy, was there a lot of drama between Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge. But it seems like Summer might have already moved on, as there are reports that she’s recoupled with another Casa Amor bombshell.

A load of Islanders from this series - including Danica Taylor, Coco and Chyna Mills - were at PrettyLittleThing’s We Are FSTVL this weekend. And it looks like Summer and Billy Brown might be dating, as the pair both shared the same snap of a hotel breakfast in bed.

Summer had previously been linked with Josh, after the pair shared a date on Aftersun, and Summer told Good Morning Britain that the pair were getting to know each other. But then a load of drama happened as Coco claimed on Grace Barry’s podcast that she could have slept with him when they were both kicked out of the villa at the same time. This then led to Summer and Coco getting in a fight so intense that producers had to intervene.

Luca and Gemma also appeared to have an argument on the night of filming the reunion, as they were spotted after the show going to their hotel separately. As reported by the Mirror, Luca quipped to a photographer: ‘Oh don't mate! She's got the right hump with me!’