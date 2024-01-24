Who Was Sophie Piper With On Love Island?

Honestly, Love Island: All Stars has not stopped throwing bombshells at us and we’re loving it. It all started on the very first episode with Callum Jones and Molly Smith, and last night Tom Clare and Sophie Piper entered the villa.

You may remember Sophie from her stint on the first-ever Winter Love Island just before Covid officially hit. The poor girl couldn’t catch a break when everyone she coupled up with kept getting dumped from the villa.

Speaking about why she wanted to return, Sophie revealed, ‘I had a fun experience the first time around, but I didn’t go the full way and find love so I'd love to find someone this time.

‘It’s a once in a lifetime experience and not something that comes up every day. You get the chance to really get to know someone without social media and the intense environment of going on a date.’

Sophie Piper and Tom Clare Love Island All Stars ©ITV

What series of Love Island was Sophie Piper on?

Sophie originally appeared on series six of Love Island back in 2020 for the first-ever winter spin-off.

Who did Sophie Piper couple up with on Love Island?

An OG Islander, on Day 1 Sophie coupled up with Connor Durman, a former coffee bean salesman. Things seemed to be going well for the pair but then Connagh Howard entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell, took Sophie on a date and eventually chose to couple up with her.

At the next recoupling however, Sophie decided to get back with Connor – despite going on a date that same day with Luke Mabbott – and Connagh was dumped from the island.

Unfortunately things didn’t get any smoother for Sophie, and after she and Connor received the fewest number of public votes, Connor was dumped from the villa.

Following a date with bombshell Wallace Wilson a few days later, Sophie eventually coupled up with

Mike Boateng, but was then dumped from the villa herself when they were voted one of the least compatible couples.

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman ©ITV

Sophie and Connor Durman reunited outside of the Love Island villa, but eventually split after six months together and Sophie has seemingly remained pretty single ever since.

What has Sophie Piper done since Love Island?

A medical PA before she entered the villa the first time, Sophie is now a full-time influencer working with brands like Revamp and Boohoo.

Who is Sophie Piper’s famous sister?

In case the very obvious resemblance between the two of them wasn’t enough, Sophie Piper’s famous sister is The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes. The pair share a mother: Roz Wiseman.

Sophie also has a sister called Lili Piper and a brother called Jake Piper.

Speaking of her family’s expected reaction to her return Sophie admitted, ‘They are going to die seeing me back on their TV screens. It’s going to be a shock. They got so obsessed with the show the first time round.’

How old is Sophie Piper?

Born 27 October 1998, Sophie is 25.

How tall is Sophie Piper?

Sophie measures around 5ft 7.

What is Sophie Piper’s Instagram?

You can follow Sophie on Instagram @sophpiper_