I’m A Celebrity: The Voting Figures Have Been Revealed

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023 is about to draw to a close. We've seen twelve celebrities spend up to three weeks living in the jungle, eating beans and testicles and sliding around in gunge in the name of entertainment. But there can only be one winner.

Early on this series, we saw a few celebrities call time on their experience – including food critic Grace Dent and singer and actor (sister of Britney Spears) Jamie-Lynn Spears. Grace left the jungle after a week on medical grounds and Jamie-Lynn left shortly after for the same reasons.

And when the public vote opened up, we said goodbye to retired jockey Frankie Dettori, YouTuber Nella Rose, First Dates maitre d' Fred Sirieix, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard and former Eastenders actress Danielle Harold.

That means the final camp mates in the jungle are former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, retired boxer Tony Bellew, former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson and JLS star Marvin Humes.

What are the I'm A Celebrity final voting figures?

The bookies have their odds on Sam Thompson to be crowned King of the Jungle, taking the reins from last year's winner former Lioness Captain Jill Scott.

More than 12 million people tuned in to the I'm A Celebrity final last year on 27 November 2022. We'll have to wait and see how many people watch this year's final and whether anyone is shocked by the rankings of the final three celebrities.