Rihanna’s Rumoured Guest Star At Her Savage X Fenty Show Has Alarmed The Internet

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty shows are notoriously star studded. From Gigi Hadid to Vanessa Hudgens, Daddy Yaknee, Ricky Martin and Irina Shay, the great and the good from the music and modelling worlds annually grace the catwalk for the singer’s lingerie fashion show.

But fans have been seriously alarmed by reports claiming that Johnny Depp will become the first man to have his own ‘star’ segment in Rihanna’s fourth fashion show, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next week on November 9.

Depp has already filmed his starring moment in the show and he and Rihanna are allegedly ‘super excited’ about the collab, according to TMZ.

The ‘trailblazing event [ Savage X Fenty Vol 4 ] is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star line-up of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music,’ the show’s release read. 'We want to make people look good and feel good,' Rihanna explained in the statement ahead of the event. 'We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.'

But many fans have pointed out that, due to the allegations made about Depp by his ex-wife Amber Heard, he definitely doesn’t align with this message for them.

‘Gross! Rihanna entering her Fenty Flop era?’ questioned one user on Twitter. ‘This was… a choice,’ added another. ‘Still trying to figure out why Rihanna would choose to take this risk and feature Johnny Depp…Like, she knows that is going to cause a whole lotta outrage so why even both,’ mulled over a third.

Some Depp fans and celebrities have publicly removed their support for Johnny Depp after his high-profile libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard took place in May, which he won. And yet the Savage X Fenty show isn’t the first surprising gig that Depp has reportedly been handed since the trial.

In August, Depp caused outrage in some quarters when he was seen performing with Jeff Beck at venues across the UK, including the Royal Albert Hall. Weeks later, he floated onto the stage at MTV’s Video Music Awards in a spaceman suit and declared he ‘needed the work’.

Evidently, the plea worked because soon it was announced Depp would star as King Louis XV in the new French film Jeanne Du Barry. Weeks afterwards, it was also revealed the actor would direct his first feature film in 25 years, called Modi, about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

On top of that, the internet seems certain he’s about to play play Uncle Fester in the new Addams Family Netflix series Wednesday out later this month. And Mads Mikkelson who replaced Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hinted Depp ‘might’ return to the franchise after being fired over Heard’s abuse claims.

‘I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, weddings, wakes…any/all things you need,’ Depp told the world as he floated across the stage at the VMAs. Clearly, Rihanna heard his call and answered. But lots of her fans wish she hadn’t.