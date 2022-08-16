Johnny Depp To Direct First Feature Film In 25 Years Following Amber Heard Trial

Mere months after a catastrophic (for women) and very public legal battle that saw Johnny Depp successfully sue ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, Johnny Depp has announced his first directing role in 25 years.
Depp's decision to take Amber Heard to court over ‘loss of earnings’- following a guest piece she’d written for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she spoke about surviving domestic abuse – has left his career seemingly unaffected. Indeed, the announcement he’ll be directing Modigliani, a biopic about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, is just the latest in a string of exciting projects coming up for him.
The last time Johnny worked behind the camera instead of just in front of it was in 1997, when he both directed and starred in The Brave, playing an indigenous American, alongside Marlon Brando.
Now he’s taking on the story of Modigliani, an Italian painter and sculptor who worked in Paris in the early 20th century, with filming expected to begin in 2023. Al Pacino and Barry Navidi are also set to co-produce.
'The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honoured, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,’ Depp told The Hollywood Reporter. ‘It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.’
Following the defamation trial, yet more disturbing details from Heard and Depp's relationship became public knowledge when some of his fans lobbied for nearly 6000 pages of documents to be released to the public, presumably with the view to further humiliate Heard.
However, the unsealed documents didn’t quite have the desired effect, with a number of celebrities – including Orlando Bloom, Bella Hadid and Robert Downey Jnr – publicly retracting their support of him after more controversial details were brought to light.
