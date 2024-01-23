Oscars 2024: The Full Nominations List

We’re officially coming up to awards season, meaning actors, producers and directors all over the world are sitting anxiously with their fingers crossed hoping to hear that their hard work has been recognised. Last week we had the EE BAFTA nominations and today we’re hearing who could get their hands on a little gold man at the 2024 Oscars, also known as the 96th Academy Awards.

2023 and the start of 2024 brought us some incredible movies with the big hitters including Barbie and Oppenheimer - nominated for eight and 13 Oscars respectively – and let’s not forget the absolutely nuts Emma Stone-led masterpiece Poor Things, nominated for 11 Oscars.

And as each category was announced there were some surprises amid the expected nominations, including a lack of acknowledgement for Saltburn as well as Margot Robbie missing out on a Best Actress nomination for Barbie and Greta Gerwig being absent for the Best Directors shortlist. A shortlist with only one female name on it, we should point out: Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2024 Academy Awards ©Getty

Now we’re officially counting down the days until 10 March, when the official Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted in LA by Jimmy Kimmel.

And whilst we wait, whether you’re happy or sad about the names that have and haven’t made the list (justice for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig), here’s the full list of Oscar nominations for 2024 which were announced today by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles.

Introducing the Oscar 2024 Nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert de Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodi Foster - Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Directing

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – Justin Triet, Arthur Harri

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

Past Lives – Celine Song

Original Song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

Original Score

American Fiction - Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Costume Design

Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things - Holly Waddington

Make and Hairstyling

Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Production Design

Barbie - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon - Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon - Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer - Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things - Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers - Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Sound

The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Visual Effects

The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Cinematography

El Conde - Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro - Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

Letter To A Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderm

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse

International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars will take place on 10 March.

Where can I watch the 2024 Oscars?

In the UK, ITV will be airing a live Oscars companion show, hosted by Jonathan Ross, from 10.30pm, as well as a live broadcast from the red carpet in Los Angeles from 9.30pm, hosted by Ross King.

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Comedian and TV Host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2024 Oscars as he did in 2017, 2018 and 2023.