Oscars 2024: The Full Nominations List

We’re officially coming up to awards season, meaning actors, producers and directors all over the world are sitting anxiously with their fingers crossed hoping to hear that their hard work has been recognised. Last week we had the EE BAFTA nominations and today we’re hearing who could get their hands on a little gold man at the 2024 Oscars, also known as the 96th Academy Awards.
2023 and the start of 2024 brought us some incredible movies with the big hitters including Barbie and Oppenheimer - nominated for eight and 13 Oscars respectively – and let’s not forget the absolutely nuts Emma Stone-led masterpiece Poor Things, nominated for 11 Oscars.
And as each category was announced there were some surprises amid the expected nominations, including a lack of acknowledgement for Saltburn as well as Margot Robbie missing out on a Best Actress nomination for Barbie and Greta Gerwig being absent for the Best Directors shortlist. A shortlist with only one female name on it, we should point out: Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall.
Now we’re officially counting down the days until 10 March, when the official Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted in LA by Jimmy Kimmel.
And whilst we wait, whether you’re happy or sad about the names that have and haven’t made the list (justice for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig), here’s the full list of Oscar nominations for 2024 which were announced today by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles.
Introducing the Oscar 2024 Nominations
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert de Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodi Foster - Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Directing
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – Justin Triet, Arthur Harri
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
Past Lives – Celine Song
Original Song
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
Original Score
American Fiction - Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Costume Design
Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
Napoleon - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things - Holly Waddington
Make and Hairstyling
Golda - Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro - Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel
Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Society of the Snow - Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Production Design
Barbie - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon - Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon - Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer - Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
Poor Things - Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers - Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame
Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Sound
The Creator - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Maestro - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell
The Zone of Interest - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Visual Effects
The Creator - Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
Godzilla Minus One - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
Napoleon - Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Cinematography
El Conde - Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro - Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Animated Short Film
Letter To A Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderm
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill A Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse
International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
When are the 2024 Oscars?
The 2024 Oscars will take place on 10 March.
Where can I watch the 2024 Oscars?
In the UK, ITV will be airing a live Oscars companion show, hosted by Jonathan Ross, from 10.30pm, as well as a live broadcast from the red carpet in Los Angeles from 9.30pm, hosted by Ross King.
Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?
Comedian and TV Host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2024 Oscars as he did in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
