Is Nigel Farage Getting Cigarette Breaks On I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here?

Nigel Farage's place in the I'm A Celebrity line-up has caused a stir with the general public. Not only is he a highly controversial figure – he himself admitted that he's an 'absolute villain to millions' – but he's also the highest paid contestant in the show's history and is set to earn £1.5million for his stint in the jungle.

Despite being nominated for several bush tucker trials already, Nigel Farage, 59, is exempt from some due to a serious back injury he sustained in a plane crash 13 years ago. But fans are now wondering whether Nigel is receiving special treatment in another way and is taking regular cigarette breaks on the show.

According to the Daily Mail, Nigel has been granted special cigarette breaks and is allowed up to ten per day. In order to do so, he has to step away from the cameras. A source said, 'He will have to stick to behind the scenes. It is a huge relief to Nigel, who absolutely loves his [cigarettes].'

In a recent episode of the show, Nigel revealed that he hopes to be voted for bush tucker trials as the person involved gets up to 25% of the episode's air time and he is trying to reach an audience. Aside from his eye-watering pay cheque, it seems the former UKIP leader has gone on the show with a mission to engage younger viewers with his politics.

Before entering the jungle he said, 'I think my traditional supporters will say, "well, why the hell is he doing it?"' And added, 'you might like me more. You might dislike me more. But at least you will find out.'

ITV have defended their decision to cast the politician on the show. A statement reads, 'I’m A Celebrity has always featured a diverse cast from all areas of public life and has a history of featuring political figures throughout its 20 years on screen.'