Have I’m A Celeb Producers Intervened Between Nella Rose And Nigel Farage?

Stuck in the Australian jungle with minimal sleep and food - not to mention being forced to confront your worst fears with challenges every day – tensions were bound to rise on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Add an extremely controversial politician to the mix in the form of Nigel Farage and you’ve got the catalyst for some major disagreements, as viewers have witnessed between YouTuber Nella Rose and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

After Nigel Farage and Nella Rose clashed over their differing views on immigration a few days into the reality show, their recent chat around cultural appropriation has seemingly made their dynamic even more difficult. In fact, tabloids are now reporting that I’m A Celeb producers have stepped in.

I'm A Celeb Nella Rose and Nigel Farage ©ITV

One source told The Sun, ‘Nella’s feisty and fun, and she won’t take any nonsense from Nigel or her campmates, but seeing her butting heads with Nigel means she’s been having a tough time. Producers have spoken to Nella and reminded her to enjoy the experience and keep having a laugh. Life in camp can be gruelling and sometimes the stars forget it is meant to be fun too.’

They continued, ‘Nella is hilarious and brings a totally new dimension to the camp and producers want to see more of that side of her. The producers check in with campmates every day to check on their wellbeing and they hope this chat with Nella will help change her experience.’

If the sources are correct, it's an interesting approach and one that bears questioning. Why would Nella be the one taken aside to essentially be told to 'lighten up', particularly when a man with Farage's reputation has clearly been placed in the camp to incite controversial conversations. Frankly, it seems ludicrous to suggest Nella tiptoe around Farage after the statements he's made not just in the jungle, but across his entire career. Of course, all this is just based on tabloid rumours, so it's worth taking with a pinch of salt. Grazia have reached to ITV for comment.

Alas, last night's episode did appear to show that tension had been somewhat relieved between the pair. In a chat at the hammocks, Nella took the moral high ground and cleared the air with Nigel saying, ‘I don’t have an issue with you. Like I said to you a couple of days ago, you are always going to have your opinions and I’m always going to have my opinions and we can agree to disagree. Let’s just not be the best of buds, because clearly we’re just from two ­different sides of the world and you’ll never understand my issues and struggles.’ Wise words from one of our favourite campmates.