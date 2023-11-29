Nella Rose Has Been Forced To Leave Camp On Medical Grounds

I'm A Celebrity contestant Nella Rose was forced to leave camp on medical grounds in last night's episode and has been ruled out of the next Bucktucker Trial, sparking fears that Nella Rose has left I'm A Celebrity for good.

YouTuber and influencer Nella, 26, is exempt from the next challenge after being rushed to the camp medic. It's likely to be a welcome break for the star, who has so far been forced to take part in more trials than anyone else.

However, in last night's episode viewers noticed that Nella was nowhere to be seen, which sparked concern that she had left the jungle for good. ITV hosts Ant and Dec then confirmed that she was being tended to by medical professionals.

Dec said, 'Now, unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial. So let's go in there and see who will be doing it.' It was then revealed that Nigel Farage and Nick Pickard would be facing the trial.

That said, fears that Nella had quit the show weren't plucked from thin air – she has spoken several times about her tendency to quit things early and said that she was thinking about leaving the show. 'I’ve never, ever in my life started something and finished it,' Nella told restaurant critic Grace Dent last week. 'I always quit, or I always sign on short term or if I don’t like it I can leave… this is the one thing I said I’m going to try and stick it through but I can already see myself… if I get in my head too much…'

Meanwhile, Grace Dent, who also spoke openly about how much she was struggling in the jungle, has in face left the show on medical grounds. When she left, ITV released a statement saying: 'Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alive.’