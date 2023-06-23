Miranda Was Meant To Go On An Ayahuasca Trip – And We Wish We Could Have Seen It

What if we told you that we could have witnessed Sex and The City's Miranda Hobbes on a hallucinogenic trip.

No, seriously.

On a recent episode of And Just Like That: The Writer_s _Room, Sex and the City writer/director/executive producer Michael Patrick King sat down with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis to mark SATC's anniversary.

In just one episode, the trio lifted the lid on a bunch of behind-the-scenes secrets (including the Charlotte storyline that almost never happened, and what really went down with Kim Cattrall.)

And now, Michael has opened up about trip that Miranda was supposed to go on - and we don't mean of the flying variety.

Opening up about the And Just Like That... storyline that saw Miranda living her wildest life alongside Che in LA, Michael revealed that the sensory deprivation tank scene was very almost centred on Ayahuasca - a hallucinogenic tea.

He said, 'To me, the idea of Miranda in LA doing a television pilot with Che was such an amusement park that we spent weeks trying to decide what's the primo Miranda in LA story. Of course we knew it was their honeymoon - the pool and the fauna, it's very much the garden of Eden for them.'

'And Miranda's very sexual in this episode, which is important because of her complaint about herself with Steve was that it had all dried up and she wanted more out of life. So here we are following that and giving her more,' he said, adding 'In the first episode we see them in a sort of idyllic Los Angeles - until it isn't. And the place it goes dark is in the sensory deprivation egg.'

Reflecting on Miranda's sensory deprivation tank foray, Michael revealed that her mishap was actually inspired by his own experience. He shared, 'I've done sensory deprivation all the time. Actually, I went in the actual egg where we filmed it, and I got salt in my eye. I was like, okay, this is a Miranda story!'

He also shared that Miranda's wellness journey has many other paths - with them mapping out and even beginning to film different hallucinogenic storylines.

But despite the revelation that there was a whole Ayahuasca arc mapped out (and frankly, we'd pay good money to see that), it was decided Miranda would test out the egg instead.