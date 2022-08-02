Everything You Need To Know About Love Island USA Presenter Sarah Hyland

Love Island is (sob) over for another summer and we’re still reeling in the jubilation of finding out this year’s winners during the finale show last night. Amongst tears, declarations of love, and a last minute ditch of the split or steal format, there was also an unexpected cameo from a Hollywood actress: Sarah Hyland.

Yup, viewers were elated to see Hyland make an appearance, as she gushed about the show alongside Alan Carr, will.i.am, Greg James, Christine Lampard and Ronan Kemp—who all claimed to be huge fans of the show.

Why was Sarah Hyland on Love Island last night?

Sarah Hyland was on Love Island last night to show her support for the show because she’s actually the presenter for Love Island USA. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon about her new role, she revealed the contestants on the stateside series were ‘very, very, very sexy human beings.’

‘I could not stop staring,’ she added. ‘I thought HR was going to have an issue with me. Could not stop staring at the contestants.’

Who is Sarah Hyland?

Sarah Hyland is a 31-year-old American actress who has starred as Hayley Dunphy on the comedy show Modern Family since she was 19. She’s also been in the films Greek Charming, Annie, The Wedding Year and My Fake Boyfriend.

Looks wise, she often gets mistaken for Mila Kunis by fans and paparazzi and when the pair finally met at a party in 2010 Mila revealed she actually pretends to be Sarah sometimes because it makes her ‘feel younger’.

Sarah Hyland is making her hosting debut as the Love Island USA presenter and has taken over the role from Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted the first three seasons. Viewers have been absolutely loving Hyland’s hosting style, with many commenting she’s ‘the best thing to happen to Love Island USA.’

Where can you watch Love Island USA?