MAFS UK’s Nathanial Valentino: Everything You Need To Know

We may only be in the first week of series eight of Married At First Sight UK, but Nathanial Valentino’s marriage to Ella Morgan-Clark has already been quite the rollercoaster.

Whilst the wedding itself seem to go pretty smoothly with Nathanial calling his bride ‘gorgeous’, the honeymoon was another story. After a massive fight in which both Nathanial and Ella called each other ‘fake’ and accused the other of playing up to the cameras, the pair left the resort on bad terms after Nathanial failed to turn up to accept Ella’s apology over dinner.

So, with everyone querying whether or not Nathanial and Ella’s marriage is one built to last, here’s everything you need to know about Married At First Sight contestant Nathanial Valentino.

What is Nathanial from MAFSUK’s full name?

Nathanial’s full name is Nathanial Valentino – no relation to the iconic designer though, we checked.

How old is Nathanial from MAFS UK?

Nathanial is 36.

Where is Nathanial from MAFS UK from?

Nathanial hails from Manchester.

What does Nathanial from MAFS UK do for a living?

Nathanial is an events marketing manager, with his job requiring him to do a lot of travelling all around the world.

What other TV shows has Nathanial from MAFS UK been on?

The list is pretty extensive! You may recognise Nathanial from the Geordie Shore spin-off Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021.

He also appeared in Young, Free and Single in 2015 and Million Dollar Baby.

What is Nathanial from MAFS UK’S sexuality?

After Ella opened up to Nathanial about her transition on their wedding day, Nathanial revealed that he was pansexual, meaning that he is attracted to people regardless of their gender.

What is Nathanial from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can follow Nathanial on Instagram @nathanial.valentino

What has Nathanial from MAFS UK said about the show?

We already know that Nathanial and Ella’s marriage is pretty rocky, but Nathanial has hinted that there could be a lot more to come after sharing a cryptic video to his Instagram earlier this week in which he said, ‘Can’t wait to clear up all the s**t that happened’.

We can’t wait either!

Are Nathanial and Ella from MAFS UK still together?

Obviously we won’t know officially until the MAFS UK reunion episode - which won’t be airing for a good while yet - but Nathanial has hinted that he’s moved on from Ella with Erin Daniels after he posted some cosy pictures of the pair in Mykonos together.