Heartbreak, One Night Stands And Bad Fake Tan: Geordie Shore Was A Breath Of Fresh Air When It First Started

Despite first appearing on our screens at a time when we were inundated with brand new reality shows like TOWIE_and Made in Chelsea, Geordie Shore_ managed to stand its ground, introducing us to some of our favourite reality stars of all time.

However, after 12 dramatic years, reports are circling that MTV have decided to cancel Geordie Shore and honestly, we’re gutted.

Yes the show hasn’t quite been raking in the same viewing figures that it used to - just over 100,000 watched the last couple of series compared to one million at its peak – but we’ll always be grateful to Geordie Shore for showing how real people, and especially real women, lived their lives at a time when celebrity 'perfection' was rife.

Geordie Shore allowed women’s sexuality to become front and centre of the storyline. Just by flicking to MTV, we could see relatable women having one-night stands, getting their hearts broken and accidentally wetting the bed when they got too drunk. It truly was a magical time.

Whilst many condemned the show - Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah called the show “bordering on pornographic” - the show and its stars, including Charlotte Crosby, Vicky Pattison, Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasei, find an army of fans who took them into their hearts.

This might have been partly because viewers saw bodies on their TV screens which looked relatable, plus the girls were loveably wild and having the absolute time of their lives.

GATESHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 23: Charlotte Letitia Crosby, Holly Hagan, Vicky Pattison and Sophie Kasaei meet the press ahead of the launch of MTV's new show 'Geordie Shore' at Baltic Square on May 23, 2011 in Gateshead, England. (Photo by Tommy Jackson/WireImage)

Underneath the façade of having the time of their lives, however, the cast were having to deal with fame and its pitfalls - much of which centred on their looks. A lot of the girls from Geordie Shore did go on to have cosmetic surgery. Speaking about how the online hate played the biggest role in her decision to alter her appearance, Holly Hagan admitted, ‘Before I started Geordie Shore I thought I was really good looking. I thought I did my make-up really well and I thought the nine pairs of eyelashes that I wore were really trendy. So when I went on Geordie Shore and I had the whole world calling me a fat and ugly s * * g, it was a lot to handle.’

She continued, ‘I think I thought that if I changed my appearance then the trolling would stop. So I started looking into absolutely everything. When I had fillers I did instantly feel happier, but then the trolls started to call me out for having fillers.

‘I couldn't do anything right – I'm ugly if I don't do it and I'm ugly if I do. Then you keep trying more invasive things and you get to a point where you literally cannot try anymore.’

Meanwhile Vicky Pattison – one of Geordie Shore’s OG cast members – has now completely flipped the script and, despite having had a breast enlargement, botox and fillers, she’s always completely open with fans about her surgery regrets, body hang-ups and struggles with her mental health.