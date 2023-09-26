MAFS UK 2023: Meet The Intruder Couples

Name: Sean

Age: 31

Occupation: Store Manager

Sean describes himself as a 'social butterfly' but, get on the wrong side of him and there could be trouble ahead, with his friends calling him ‘brutal Barry’ due to his outspoken and honest nature.

For his whole life, Sean has felt misunderstood and confused, with friends and family members knowing that he was gay before he did. Having only come out later in life, Sean feels that he is behind and has lost so many years that he could have spent navigating the gay scene. He has never had anything near a relationship, let alone love and - now that he's in his 30s - he feels like it's time to put his fate into the hands of the experts.