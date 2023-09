MAFS UK 2023: Meet The Intruder Couples

Name: Erica

Age: 25

Occupation: Dance Teacher and Social Media Manager

Fed up of the players she's met in Edinburgh, Erica is taking her search for a soulmate nationwide by handing over control to the MAFS UK experts.

After studying and pursuing a career in dance, Erica - who's been single for over a year now - lost her passion for performing and decided to become a dance teacher, something she finds extremely rewarding. She also recently set up her own social media business and thrives at being her own boss.