An Explosive MAFS Affair Is Set To Cause ‘Absolute Chaos’ On New Series

Married At First Sight dating expert Mel Schilling promised the 2022 series would be ‘like the last one on steroids’ – and we’re starting to suspect she wasn’t joking.

Just over a week in and one contestant is already giving Nikita Jasmin a run for her money with her confrontational attitude and a cheating scandal has already rocked one marriage to its core.

But if you thought George Roberts jumped the gun with his reaction to April Banbury’s drunken jacuzzi snog with a fellow guest on their Jamaica honeymoon (side note: we didn’t, and here’s why), then hold onto your hats/horses/heartstrings, because we’ve been promised some explosive scenes coming up including the dreaded husband swap.

It wouldn’t be the first time in the franchise’s history that the couples set up by the experts have had eyes for anyone but each other. Last year, when Alexis Economou’s husband cheated on her early on in the experiment and Ant Poole’s wife turned out to be – well – Nikita Jasmine, the two returned to the show as a couple. And who could forget Daniel Holmes and Carolina Schimidt from this year’s Aussie series, who made enemies out of the rest of the group thanks to their illicit affair?

Now we’ve been promised an extra marital sexcapade that’s going to cause ‘absolute chaos’, with a show insider telling MailOnline, ‘One of the wives decides to run off with another husband, and it will cause absolute chaos when the truth comes out.'

'It's going to be a massive talking point, both on the show, and also amongst viewers. It will blow the experiment wide open and be hugely dramatic. Fans won't see it coming.'

From what we’ve seen of the 2022 couples, there’s a number of candidates it could be.