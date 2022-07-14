Is Luca Bish The Most Well Connected Love Island Contestant?

by Grazia |

As always, this year on Love Island, some of the singletons have been the children of celebrities. Even before the series began, there were (true) rumours that Gemma Owen - the daughter of footballer, Michael - was going to join the villa. And of course, Jack Keating - the son of Ronan, Boyzone singer - was in Casa Amor, before being brutally dumped.

Since a few days in, Gemma has been pretty solid with fishmonger Luca Bish. And fans have been speculating that Luca is only interested in Gemma because of her dad. But it turns out that Luca is pretty well connected himself. And probably doesn't feel the need to date Gemma just because of her dad.

Before his time in the villa, Luca had hit the headlines for knowing EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer (that’s Bianca to you). Speaking before the show, he revealed that his family are friends with the actress, even though Patsy is now out living in the States. ‘She’s just a really close family friend,’ he said. ‘Obviously, she’s in Malibu now so not as close but she’s a very close family friend. My parents are always calling her back and forth.’

It also seems that his family might be close with Susie Cave, the CEO of dreamy fashion brand The Vampire’s Wife, and musician Nick Cave’s wife. On one post she commented: ‘I love that Gemma is wearing his fish flops <3’, with Luca’s account replying with a fish and a love heart. It’s such a random connection that, like, Patsy, it’s likely Susie is friends with Luca’s family.