Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips – Where Is She Now?

Love Island summer 2023 is officially underway, which means Love Island: Aftersun is back on our screens too. In the first episode of the series, Maya Jama, Sam Thompson and Indiya Polack were joined by former-islanders Shaughna Phillips and Paige Turley and Chicken Shop date host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

And now fans are wondering what life for Shaughna – who was on series six of the show – looks like post-Love Island.

What is Shaughna Phillips doing now?

Shaughna Phillips, 29, has well and truly set up life as an influencer. She shares lifestyle and interior design tips on her Instagram, alongside various brand partnerships and discount codes for SHEIN.

She also runs a fitness and nutrition app called 'Be You', where her team shares workout routines and meal plans with their subscribers.

Most recently, the reality star appeared on Aftersun with her best friend from series six, Paige Turley. Paige and her recent ex-boyfriend Finn Tapp went on to win their series of the show, and Paige confirmed their split on Aftersun.

Who is her boyfriend?

Shaughna has been with her estate agent boyfriend Billy Webb, 29, since April last year. While the couple kept their relationship private for a few months, they made things public in December 2022. She responded to a fan asking why she doesn't post him in a Q&A, saying 'It’s my boyfriend’s personal choice to not be posted on my social media so I respect it.'

However, Billy has since been embroiled in controversy in February when he was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and one count of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. If found guilty, he faces up to 16 years in prison.

When the news broke out, a rep for Shaughna told The Sun: 'Shaughna had absolutely no knowledge of any activity involving the allegations against Billy.

'Despite being in a long term relationship with the defendant, Shaughna has no links with the address in question, and will be openly assisting the police with their enquiries.'

Does Shaughna Phillips have a baby?

The couple welcomed their first child together on 4 April 2023. Sharing pictures of her daughter on Instagram, Shaughna wrote: 'My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer.'

She first broke the news of her pregnancy in October with a video of her scan alongside the caption, 'our greatest chapter yet'.