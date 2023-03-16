Love Island Winners Kai And Sanam Reveal How They Intend To Spend The Prize Money

Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have been out of the villa for five minutes, but their inevitable trail of interviews has already begun.

The triumphant couple appeared on The Morning After podcast on Tuesday for a debrief on their experience and how it feels to have secured the crown.

But the sweetest element of the chat had to be when they were asked what they would spend the £50k cash prize on.

Kai, 24, and Sanam, also 24, listed some of the places they would like to visit, which included the Amalfi Coast and Santorini.

But holidays aside, social worker Sanam went on to reveal that she would be giving some of the money to her mum, who is on her own following her dad's death.

Then referring to Kai's profession as a teacher, Sanam added, 'We have actually spoken about... we come from jobs where we both work with children and I actually want to be able to do something for those children.'

'Before I came in here I wanted to start up a business and help kids get into physical activity,' Mancunian Kai explained.

Sanam, who hails from Bedford, echoed Kai's sentiment, saying, 'That’s similar to me. I came from social work - working with children who have been adopted. I know that sometimes in my area there can be limited services, so for me I want to be able to do something to aid and support them, being an advocate for them.'

'I just love how PASSIONATE they are about working with and helping children - it’s so adorable,' one Love Island fan wrote.

Another showed full support for their plans, tweeting, 'The fact that Kai and Sanam have both said that they will be contributing their 50K towards children who are less fortunate just proves that the right couple won the show.'

Since getting their phones back, Kai has paid a heartfelt tribute to Sanam and responded to her accidental declaration of love in the final.

He wrote on Instagram, 'Thank you so much to everyone that’s shown their love and support towards us both, we honestly appreciate it so much and our hearts feel so warm!

'It’s still not sunk in and don’t think it will for a while. I feel so grateful for the opportunity but most importantly of all I’m walking away with a girl that’s a dream and more. She’s humble, intelligent, caring, loving and so much more, I’m honestly so excited to start this journey on the outside with her. My real-life Disney princess.

'I have honestly fallen head over heels for her (if you can’t tell) and wanted to keep certain intimate things between us for the first time before we tell the world, just so we can savour the moment more. This one is a big one for me and I mean this with my full heart.

'I LOVE YOU TOO SANAM.'

Meanwhile, Sanam has shared her own message.

'The start of our love story,' she penned.

'I can’t thank you all enough for the love you have given us. It honestly means the world to me to see how much support we have received. The positive messages, the videos of our journey, the fan pages, I honestly feel so blessed and overwhelmed with positive emotions I can’t express it.