Love Island: We Need Movie Night To Show Indiyah The Truth About Dami

It’s a troubling fact of life that many people aren’t honest. Politicians, salesmen—at the bare minimum have twisted the truth. But no one is more slippery than a Love Island contestant trying to worm their way back into a couple they’ve betrayed.

This year, the post Casa Amor treachery has been characterised by one incident now known as ‘Tit Gate’. For those still blissfully unaware, Andrew revealed to Tasha he had ‘sucked [ Coco’s ] tit or whatever’ after he was pressured into coming clean.

Yet, Andrew isn’t the only man who’s been trying to keep their less than chivalrous behaviour under wraps. As the girls inch scarily closer to forgiving their partner’s sneaky tit-sucking antics, Jacques still hasn’t told Paige he showed Cheyanna his erect penis in the pool. And Dami somehow never mentioned he was begging for three-way kisses in Indiya’s bed.

Outside of the Love Island bubble, the boys’ behaviour would be quickly rumbled by the modern sleuth’s favourite tool: social media. But in the villa, it’s down to the producers to show the girls the whole truth of what’s been going down in the ‘Movie Night’ challenge.

In wonderfully meta fashion, Islanders are seated in front of a giant screen with snacks and drinks to watch clips of their fellow cast members getting it on behind their backs. Friendships can also hit the fan and last year Faye Winter erupted at Jake Cornish who encouraged the boys to be unfaithful to their partners.

This year, Dami has been the villa’s infidelity hype man—literally jumping for joy each time one of the boys kissed or touched a new girl. And now that Indiyah has slowly begun to thaw her frostiness towards him, fans have begun unfairly criticising her weakness for taking him back.

‘To everyone campaigning against Indiyah for * potentially * wanting to get back with Dami, remember movie night hasn’t happened so she doesn’t know the full extent of things,’ her Twitter account handler reminded in a brief statement. ‘I’m sure if she did, she would be able to make a more informed decision.’

Frankly, Dami shouldn’t need to be publicly shamed on a literal cinema screen for the truth about his behaviour to come out. But, with every day that passes, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that Indiyah and the other girls he threw under the bus by encouraging their partners to stray will remain blindly unaware of his duplicity until there’s an evidence-based intervention.

So, when is Love Island Movie Night?

ITV producers haven’t actually confirmed whether the challenge will return this year. And after the 2021 Movie Night caused numerous contestants’ distress, there have been concerns for the Islanders mental health if the game is played.

However, other viewers have argued that it’s unethical for the girls to continue with the competition without being informed of the boy’s actions: ‘We need movie night so these girls can have all the info to help with their head’ wrote one fan on Twitter.