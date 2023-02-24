It Looks Like Someone’s Head Is Definitely Turning In Tonight’s Love Island

SPOILER CHECK.

They are one of the newer pairings in Love Island, having coupled up just several days before Casa Amor.

And looking ahead to tonight's episode - which will continue to document the fallout from Movie Night - it seems that Casey O'Gorman could have his head turned away from Claudia Fogarty.

As if the villa wasn't in enough chaos already, two new bombshells, industry placement advisor Rosie Seabrook and rugby league player Keanan Brand, are about to enter and mix things up a whole lot more.

Love Island Casey O'Gorman Head Turn ©ITV

Rosie picks both Casey and Kai Fagan to go on a date. Ahead of her arrival in the villa, the 24-year-old said, 'Casey, he’s got the personality and looks that I always go for. I’m unsure if he’s got the height but I can let that slide because he’s got everything else.'

Claudia raises doubts that Casey will stick with her, saying, 'I think Casey could possibly have his head turned.'

Later, Shaq Muhammad quizzes Casey on the date, asking him if there was a 'vibe.'

Casey replies, 'It was a good date.'

Claudia - the daughter of World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty - confides in Jessie Wynter, saying, 'I see this going one way Jessie, I really do. I think he’s going to go for her, I really do.'

Keen to debrief after their date the following day, Rosie says to Casey, 'I do feel like we have very similar personalities, we are going to get along well.'

Watching on, Olivia Hawkins asks Claudia how she is feeling, to which the Blackburn native replies, 'It’s just inevitable isn’t it, I know I’m trying to stay positive but I just know what’s coming.'

Love Island recoupling ©ITV

Meanwhile, Casey admits to Rosie, 'It would take a lot to turn my head but I find you really attractive, we will have to wait and see, I think time will tell.'

To conclude what is bound to be another drama-fuelled episode, there will be a recoupling.

The first text notification will read, 'Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.'

The second informs them, 'Tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will pick which boy they would like to couple up with.'

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.