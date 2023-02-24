Love Island: Are The Girls Letting The Boys Off Too Easy After Movie Night?

Love Island’s ‘movie night’ twist has done its job once again, causing chaos across the villa by unearthing ALL of the Casa Amor drama that was downplayed. The couples falling most foul to the Casa curse? Will and Jessie, Tom and Samie, Shaq and Tanya and - strangely enough given they’d been coupled up approximately two days - Casey and Claudia. Olivia didn’t get an easy ride either, but hers was more to do with the constant shade thrown at other islanders in private.

From Samie biting the head of every man who dared speak to Jessie demanding apologies for the other girls, it was one of the most explosive ‘movie night’ episodes we’ve ever had, and viewers agree. ‘The producers of love island are producing,’ one wrote. ‘THIS IS THE BEST MOVIE NIGHT TO HAVE EVER EXISTED.’

But the thing is, one of the best things about movie night is the subsequent fallout – seeing your favourite love-to-hate character finally held accountable, couples acknowledging issues that have long been swept under the rug and the redemption of Islanders previously done dirty by idle gossip. This year, there wasn’t really any of that – nothing that wasn’t seemingly over in about five minutes anyway.

Bar Samie calling Tom out on his cuddles with Lydia, we didn’t see Jessie kick off at Will for the ‘That’s naughty’ suspicious dick grab, nor did any of the Islanders appear to remember Liv’s shady movie night scene once it was off the screen. Claudia took all of five minutes to forgive Casey for what she thinks is him lying about asking Cynthia to sleep in his bed (if you watch back the original conversation though, you’ll note he didn’t actually ask her outright, but she doesn’t know that). She even had to ask HIM for a cuddle!

Tanya and Shaq of course provided the necessary drama, but that was so emotional is bordered on hard to watch. Even Liv didn’t cause as much of a scene as expected, barely wanting to discuss her annoyance at Ron for implying she is fake. The only couple that gave us any movie night fallout worthy of the damning clips was Tom and Samie – yet, a mere 12 hours later (or rather two minutes in viewer time), they had made up. Jessie and Will agreed to move forward, Claudia and Casey are back on track, the only couple left floundering is Tanya and Shaq.