Are Love Island’s Scott and Catherine Dating? Here’s What We Know

Love Island’s latest season may have ended, but the drama has most certainly continued. Following the reunion on Sunday night, fans cannot stop speculating over whether one former couple are getting back together.

Scott and Catherine were admittedly quite cute and cosy – fellow contstant Ruchee Gurung posted an Instagram Live of the event with a very pointed zoom in on the pair hugging, with Catherine looking surprised when she noticed the camera.

Kady McDermott’s post also caught them making eyes at each other. What could this mean?! Fans have immediately taken to Twitter to ship this potential development. One tweeted: ‘Catherine and Scott could've won Love Island. They fumbled the bag fr.’

Another posted: ‘Scott and Catherine shouldn't post they're back together. I just want them to come out in 3 years time with 2 kids and a second mortgage. #loveIsland’.

When they were asked what was going on between the two of them during the reunion, not much was revealed when it comes to romantic developments. Sam Thompson asked the pair ‘Is there anything lingering now?’

‘We talk, like we're on good terms,’ Catherine said, with Scott adding ‘We're in a good place with it. We were friends before Catherine left the villa.’

In case you missed it, or forgot, Catherine and Scott did date during their time on the show, with Scott entering the villa as a bombshell. But it all went a bit wrong during the Casa Amor era, when Catherine’s head was turned by bombshell Elom.

Catherine and Elom were dumped from the villa a week after returning from Casa Amor and their relationship didn’t last long in the real world.

When Catherine and Scott revealed at the reunion that they had been swapping DMs as friends, Elom gave them his blessing for if they were to try things again romantically. So could things hot up between them again?

When Mitch appeared on the On Demand podcast, he confirmed our suspicions that Scott and Catherine may have been sabotaged before their time. Meanwhile, Scott said on the same podcast that ‘there was no one that was Catherine for me’.

Another (!) argument for these two giving things another try is that they were able to establish and maintain a form of a friendship after the drama of their Casa Amor break up. Does this foundation mean that things would work out the second time around?