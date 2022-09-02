Love Island: Ofcom Refuse To Take Action Over Complaints Of Misogyny And Bullying

After furious Twitter timelines, 7,500 official complaints and statements from numerous women’s charities, Ofcom has decided not to investigate the eighth series of Love Island for misogyny, bullying or coercive control.

‘We carefully assessed complaints about this series on a range of issues including alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour,’ Ofcom said in a statement. ‘We recognise that emotionally charged or confrontational scenes can upset some viewers. But, in our view, negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light.

'Viewers saw other islanders condemning the behaviour and offering advice and support, as well as scenes where apologies were made,’ they added. We also took into account that the format of this reality show is well established and viewers would expect to see the highs and lows as couples' relationships are tested.'

Most complaints about the eighth series of Love Island came during Casa Amor, with 3,600 viewers writing to Ofcom in a single week. Luca’s ‘controlling’ behaviour where he accused Gemma of flirting with Billy was also a point of contention, which he has since addressed in an interview with Grazia and admits he ‘took it too far’. Over 200 people even complained to Ofcom about Luca being a contestant in the final.

One moment where viewers alleged Luca displayed ‘bullying’ behaviour was during a Snog, Marry, Pie challenge where Tasha was left downtrodden and in tears after comments made by he and Dami about her relationship: 1,497 views complained.

Ofcom revealed that the complaints sent in after the episode concerned ‘alleged bullying among the contestants, and raised ongoing concerns about behaviour from the male contestants that they considered to be misogynistic’.

‘We are talking to ITV, and they have shared with us information on their inclusion training, but what appears to be missing is specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships,’ Women’s Aid said in a statement at the time of Luca’s controversial behaviour.

‘It is vital that producers know when to intervene and challenge unacceptable behaviour. Women's Aid has offered to help, and we want to assure people tagging us into posts that we are in conversation with ITV and the Love Island producers about what we can do moving forward to help address this.’