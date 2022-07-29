Love Island Boss Vows To ‘Review’ Show Following ‘Misogyny and Bullying’ Complaints

It’s without a doubt the biggest reality series on TV, but over the past seven years Love Island has made for increasingly toxic viewing.

Aside from the relentless parade of thin, mainly white bodies, and serious questions raised over a lack of mental health support both during and after production, the Love Island villa has been a petri dish of misogyny and ‘locker room’ talk viewed through the microscope of a global audience.

And while it’s by no means been the WORST series for sexist micro and macro aggressions there’s certainly been some, let’s say, standout characters whose behaviour has really shone a light on early red flags and the subtle signs of abuse.

With misogyny and possessiveness a major criticism of this year’s series in a way it hasn’t been in previous ones, ITV and Love Island have felt the pressure to re-asses the format after Ofcom received over 5,000 complaints in just two weeks.

‘We continually assess a programme as it is going on because it is one of these odd every night live sort of shows,’ said Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV studios, in a media briefing this week.

‘But when the series comes to an end on Monday, we will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done.

‘And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it.’

He continued, ‘To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.

‘But… we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far.’

Hmm, that old well-if-it-makes-good-TV-what-do-you-expect-us-to-do-about-it chestnut, hey? Many viewers are in agreement that producers stepped into warn the boys to play nice following what seemed like orchestrated apologies after the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge

This may well be the series that prompts Love Island bosses to, as stated by domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid, outline ‘specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships’, but it’s long overdue. If Love Island is to play it’s part in evening the playing field in heterosexual relationships and normalising a sense of mutual respect, it might just be high time they started taking these complaints – not to mention the repeated advice of established women’s charities – seriously.