All The Funniest Rejections In Love Island History

Rejection is a noble thing to recover from well, Zachariah Noble it turns out. In last night's Love Island, the Islander](https://graziadaily.co.uk/life/tv-and-film/zachariah-noble-love-island-2023/){:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener}took OG bombshell [Kady McDermottfor what he hoped would be a romantic kiss on the terrace - only to be rejected mid-lean. And yes, it was very awkward.

Zachariah played it off well though, calling the blunder a 'humbling moment' but later admitting it stung. Now, viewers have taken to social media to dub it the most awkward Love Island rejection of all time. We can't help but agree - but unsurprisingly, there are loads of awkward rejections we can remember in Love Island history. So Zachariah, do not worry, you are certainly not alone.

Here is a definitive list of all the most memorabe rejections in Love Island history:

When Maura and Lucie pied off the Casa Amor Boys TOGETHER

Remember when Lucie Donlan and Maura Higgins came back from Casa Amor with bombshells Marvin and George? After getting to know each of them for a while, the girls decided that they no longer liked either of them. Then they sat both boys down at the same time and told them they wanted to break things off. Awks!

When Wes told Laura he was cracking on with Megan

In one of the most dramatic and awkward dumpings ever, Wes told Laura he wanted to get to know Megan andLaura kicked OFF. It was later revealed that Megan actually stole Wes whilst wearing Laura's clothes she let her borrow. SAVAGE!

Anton thinking Anna was going to recouple with him

Iconic, yet so uncomfortable. During one tense recoupling in the 2019 series, Anna Vakili stood up and said she really cared about this boy, he always makes her smile and he also has a 'really sexy body.' At this point, Anton smirked and kept smiling whilst Anna started to say who she was going to couple up with. Then she said the magic word: 'Sherif'. Anton’s smile dropped when he realised Anna wasn’t choosing him, and the look on his face says it all really.

When Hayley swerved Dr Alex's kiss

During series 4, the nation fell in love with Dr Alex. He was hopeless when it came to love, and it made him even more endearing to the public. But during a kissing challenge Hayley swerved Alex's kiss - and it wasn’t just a turn of the head, Hayley practically jumped off the deck to avoid his lips. Major awkward moment!

Now this is a hall of fame moment. Maura and Tom were due to go for a romantic night in the hideaway - well, before Tom put his foot in it by telling the boys he was interested to see if Maura was 'all talk' in the bedroom department. Maura overheard and, of course, rejected his hideaway invitation...

When Aaron's kiss was swerved by Lucinda

This was another kiss gone wrong. Lucinda had just coupled up with Danny and yet Aaron was determined to show Lucinda how he felt about her with a kiss. Situated on the bean bags Aaron leans over to kiss her only for Lucinda to lean far back and ask him what he’s doing. The pie of the century.

When Charlie and Hayley couldn't have hated each other more if they tried

This was the most hilarious yet awkward exit interview OF ALL TIME. When Hayley and Charlie got dumped from the Island they were almost playing a game of who could reject each other first and hurt the other the most. During a This Morning exit interview, they even refused to sit on the same sofa!

When Craig failed to impress Camilla with his awkward jokes.

This was a tragic one. Craig set his sights on Camilla the minute he entered the villa and really tried hard to get her attention, to no avail. His outstandingly cringe moment happened when he was trying to flirt in the kitchen with Camilla by suggesting they could be the next Professor Green and Millie Mackintosh.Camilla’s response? Crickets. Craig then made it even worse when he said he was only joking.

Curtis telling Amy he wants to get everyone a 'cup of coffee in the morning'