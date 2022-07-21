Love Island: Why Won’t Men Hold Their Friends Accountable?

This year, the men on Love Island have been able to get away with what seems like murder. From Billy seemingly leading on Danica, to many claiming Luca and Dami bullied Tasha, it’s the worst behaved we’ve seen the men on the show in a long, long time. In fact, the men’s behaviour is so terrible that Adam Collard - a man who prompted Women’s Aid to make a statement about gaslighting during his time on the show in 2018 - somehow seems like an angel. As is proven on Love Island, the bar for men and modern dating is in hell.

But the reason this behaviour is repeatedly happening, unchecked? Well, none of the men ever call it out. Dami was in the bottom two last night, and not one of the men pointed out why it might be that the public made sure he was at chance of being booted out the villa.

Dami, genuinely not understanding what he’s done wrong, asked the boys if he did anything that bad. Andrew - yes, Andrew of tit-gate fame - even told Dami he’ll ‘never know’ why Dami was in the bottom two.

But hold up. Dami has behaved badly towards Tasha to the extent he felt the need to apologise to her, he told Summer she was pathetic for calling out his behaviour, and then kissed Summer during the ‘snog, marry, pie’ challenge - despite everything that had previously happened. He also massively downplayed his time in Casa Amor to Indiyah. And was far too excited about that threeway kiss in Casa.

And none of the boys thought to explain, ‘Hey Dami, your behaviour… it doesn’t look the best and it’s maybe understandable to see why you’re in the bottom two.’ If one of the boys called it out, maybe he could learn before he inevitably sees the reaction when he comes out the villa.

It’s not just Dami though, Luca wasn’t held accountable for his overreaction after Mad Movies, when Gemma had the audacity to speak to one man. Billy’s vile behaviour towards Danica went largely unchecked - apart from when Deji told Billy that, actually, he had been a bit of a dick with the way that he treated her.