Tonight’s Love Island Is Already Chaotic Thanks To Zachariah

Love it or hate it, Love Island is back for the second time this year and things are already kicking off. At the end of episode one, we saw Maya Jama ask the islanders if they're happy or if they could be happier. And in came the first bombshell of the series, Zachariah Noble...

And in tonight's episode, he seems to cause all the chaos we'd expect from a bombshell. In a preview of the episode, the girls share their thoughts on Zachariah around the firepit and Jess (who could be happier) says, 'he’s really handsome, and I feel like he’s playing it cool - I like that.' One down, four to go.

Later in the beach hut Catherine also confesses: 'I am enjoying getting to know André, but I feel like when Zach came in and he spoke I was like ok…he may be a bit of me…' That's two in the bag.

Bombshell Zachariah is a 25-year-old basketball player from South East London. He's also 6'3 and claims he's looking for the 'peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman'. Add all of that together (and be sure to ignore George's advice to 'drop loose game') and we think Zach's got very good odds.

But the aftermath of a bombshell entering the villa isn't all we can expect from tonight's episode. Elsewhere in the villa, George (who was happy, but whose partner could be happier) pulls Molly for a chat to see which boys she's interested in getting to know. He also takes the opportunity to tell her, 'I do find you attractive, do you know what I mean? So I'd be interested to keep chatting to you.' Charming! Whether George will turn her head from Mitchel, who Molly seemed pretty happy with after the first coupling up, remains to be seen...

Later on in the show, the islanders get to know each other more via a game of 'wary tales'. It's girls versus boys and they have to read out one of the islanders' secrets, then kiss the person who they think is behind the story. They could have called it kiss and tell! We'll let the producers know for next time.