Love Island: Why Won’t Dami Label His Relationship With Indiyah?

With the final approaching and the outside world looming, it’s crunch time on Love Island. Davide and Ekin-Su have told each other they love each other (OK, in Italian, and nobody quite knew if they were being serious). Andrew and Tasha are now officially girlfriend and boyfriend. And in another romantic moment, Dami decided to ‘propose’ to Indiyah with the ring she'd previously thrown in the pool… Apart from it wasn’t actually very romantic, as Dami stressed that he wasn’t asking Indiyah to be his girlfriend, or even to be exclusive.

‘You're my girl and like I've taken that that is what you are to me,’ Dami said as he offered Indiyah the ring, ‘Obviously this ring is like talking of you being my baby.’

‘So, a promise ring?’ Indiyah asks, as Dami replies: ‘Say we don’t have to have any labels but it can be that if you want it to be that.’ Hesitated some more when she asked him if they were exclusive, as he said he wasn’t seeing anyone else, even without the ‘labels’.

It was lovely to see Indiyah so happy, but the truth is, she deserves better - and that’s a label on their relationship. If Dami is happy to give her a ring, then surely he can be happy enough to say they’re exclusive, or even girlfriend/boyfriend… Even Indiyah told the girls that she feels like they’re basically together.

At the moment, Dami has just created a situation to make Indiyah think he’s committed, without giving her the actual commitment she deserves, whether that’s because he’s scared of commitment, or he doesn’t see it working on the outside. What does ‘my girl’ and a ring even mean if you can't call someone your partner?