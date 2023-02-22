Here’s Everything Love Island Producers Need To Show During Movie Night

Love Island fans rejoice! Movie Night is back tonight, and after everything that went down in Casa Amor it’s definitely going to be a juicy episode.

The feature – which was introduced in 2021 – has always caused absolute carnage with contestants and so naturally, viewers can’t wait. Remember when Jake Cornish admitted that he didn’t find his partner Liberty Poole sexy or when Faye Winter went off at Teddy Soare after he’d been flirting with another girl behind her back?

On fan took to Twitter to say, ‘This going to be one messy movie night as everyone has gone rogue this year’ whilst another agreed, ‘I honestly don’t think this group of people are gonna cope well with movie night - it’s going to be an absolute circus.’

There are plenty of antics to choose from this year and viewers have been hinting at the content that they’d like to see, so we’ve rounded up all the things that Love Island producers need to showcase tonight.

Ron Egging On The Boys

Whilst Ron Hall surprisingly remained loyal in Casa Amor, it wasn’t lost on fans that he was the catalyst behind Kai Fagan deciding to recouple, convinced Casey O’Gorman to get to know the new girls and told Tom Clare that Samie Elishi would recouple.

Tanya Slagging Off Shaq

Whilst getting to know Martin Akinola, Tanya Manhenga had some choice words to say about Shaq Muhammad. Considering the pair are already on rocky ground, that clip could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Either that or Tanya saying that Shaq had given her the ick…

Casey Lying About Cynthia

Despite eventually choosing to stick with Claudia Fogarty, Casey O’Gorman hasn’t come fully clean about what exactly went down between him and Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo in Casa Amor, namely when she straddled him on the terrace whilst they were getting off.

Liv Talking About The Other Girls Behind Their Backs

Fans are keen for the rest of the girls to see Olivia Hawkins' true colours. She constantly labels herself a 'girls girl' but in reality, Liv’s behaviour has shown she’s anything but.

Tom Kissing Lydia In Bed

He’s already been in trouble for locking lips with anyone that asks him, but Tom Clare may not be able to recover from his indiscretions during Casa Amor when he locked lips with Lydia Karakyriakou outside of challenges. To be fair, Samie Elishi does already know but no one needs to actually watch that kiss again!

Will Telling Layla His heart Is With Jessie

To be fair to the Love Island producers, they do sometimes show positive clips that help couples get back on track and this year we're hoping that they'll extend the favour to Farmer Will. According to Love Island’s latest press release there’s going to be a clip called Free Will-y which we hope is going to be Will Young’s revelation to Layla Al-Momani that despite the two of them sharing a kiss, he wants to stand by Jessie Wynter and remain in a couple with her.

Liv Forgetting Kai’s Name