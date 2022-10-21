Love Is Blind: Who Is Cole Barnett?

Contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Love Is Blind, season three.

Series three of Love Is Blind may have only just appeared on Netflix, but already fans have found their favourites (Alexa and Brennon obviously)… and their least favourites. And unfortunately, it looks like viewers have put Cole Barnett firmly in the latter category, despite only four episodes having been released.

Naturally they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reality star, and they haven’t held back. One viewer commented, “10 minutes into season 3 Love Is Blind and I think maybe Cole is a bit of a villain” whilst another tweeted, “Watching Love Is Blind season 3 and Cole and Zanab are giving mega Shayne and Natalie vibes… These women are way too beautiful and mature for these childish men. Zanab pls run bestie!!!”

Love Is Blind fans are also drawing comparisons between Cole and Barnett from series one, which is ironic considering Cole’s last name is Barnett. What’s in a name? One Twitter user summed it up saying, “I know that Cole and Barnett are technically different people… but are they?”

But what exactly is it about Cole that has viewers running for the hills? We’ve done a deep dive and here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Cole Barnett partnered with on Love is Blind?

Despite being initially attracted to ballet dancer Coleen, Cole proposed to Zanab Jaffery, a 32-year-old realtor. Adorably Cole literally shouted, “You’re beautiful” after meeting her for the very first time.

They’ve already talked about some of the deeper topics including the fact that Cole was actually briefly married when he was younger. Plus, they’re both Christians.

How old is Cole Barnett?

Cole is 27.

What does Cole Barnett do for a living?

He’s a realtor and founder of Bdellium Real Estate, but previously spent time working as a youth pastor in San Diego.

Does Cole Barnett have Instagram?