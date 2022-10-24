Love Is Blind Season 3’s Most Unhinged Moments So Far

Gallery Love Is Blind Season Three's Most Unhinged Moments So Far

CREDIT: Love Is Blind, Netflix

We’ve all had our fair share of weird dates, but we’re betting it doesn’t get more bonkers than this.

Whilst blind dating, Bartise Bowden poured his heart out about his parent's divorce – and all the while, Pilates instructor Raven Ross was getting her 10,000 steps in by jumping jack and hip thrusting her way around the pod.

And it’s not a one off – she later whips out the stretch bands as fiancée SK Alagbada tries to get deep. Have we met our villain of the series?