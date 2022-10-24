Love Is Blind Season 3’s Most Unhinged Moments So Far

Netflix has dropped the first few episodes of Love Is Blind season three – and it’s already proving to be the craziest series yet. And with the streaming giant drip feeding us episodes in tiny batches, we’re left waiting for the next bunch of episodes whilst we process exactly what we witnessed on our TV screens - and enjoy all the hilarious memes that accompany.
Here’s the most unhinged moments of Love Is Blind Season 3 so far…
Love Is Blind Season Three's Most Unhinged Moments So Far
We’ve all had our fair share of weird dates, but we’re betting it doesn’t get more bonkers than this.
Whilst blind dating, Bartise Bowden poured his heart out about his parent's divorce – and all the while, Pilates instructor Raven Ross was getting her 10,000 steps in by jumping jack and hip thrusting her way around the pod.
And it’s not a one off – she later whips out the stretch bands as fiancée SK Alagbada tries to get deep. Have we met our villain of the series?
This could take the crown for the most unhinged reality TV show moment. Like, ever.
After Nancy Rodriguez turned him down for a romance with Bartise, wildlife photographer Andrew Liu got candid about his feelings for Nancy. And by candid, we mean he shoves some eye drops into his corneas and calls it tears.
Does he do this often? Did he think the production team would edit it out? We have so many questions.
During their post-engagement getaway, Nancy and Bartise took an utterly romantic bath together. That is, until the conversation turned to potty talk.
Nancy asked Bartise if he had ever unclogged a toilet in his life, and then proceeded to tell him about the time she was at a friend’s house and her “dookie” didn’t flush – giving us extreme deets on how she used the toilet brush to resolve the, erm, messy situation.
Bartise – who she had only just met in person – was clearly not super into the topic, and neither were we.
In one extremely NSFW scene, Andrew opened up about his sex life – and in particular, his experiences with kung fu sex. Yeah, we’re not too sure either…
Nancy was fanning her face with a pillow, and we were hiding behind our hands praying our dad doesn’t walk through the door. To quote Nancy, “Andrew gives me a heart attack.”
After meeting all the other couples for the first time, Nancy sweetly told Bartise how she was “good” with her choice to be with him – before he told her he felt “the opposite.” Cringe!
Talking about seeing Raven for the first time – who he dated in the pods – he said, “I loved seeing [her]. Raven’s the typical girl that I would go after in the real world. I was like, 'Okay, she’s a smokeshow. She’s hot as sh*t.' We’re both the person that people go to, and we both draw attention.”
Nancy didn’t look best pleased, and we can’t blame her. Read the room, Bartise!
Colleen Reed cracked us up from the start when she made the fact she was a ballet dancer her entire personality trait. But that wasn't all she had to offer...
When potential future husband Cole Barnett tries to start a deep chat with Colleen, she told him she was more “comfortable with keeping things surface-level and fun” - and in turn, slams the door shut on any connection between them.
We’re no relationship experts, but it feels as if marriage chats might need to go deeper than what your favourite colour is – and maybe this isn’t quite the right show for Colleen.
When Raven dramatically told Bartise in the pods that she has a weekend job in the “service industry,” and we were ready for some major tea. Keeping coy, she admitted that her weekend job can be “challenging for men" and ruffled the egos of some ex-boyfriends.
Bartise’s brain – like most of the viewers - immediately went to exotic dancing. But Raven shut it down, revealing that she actually offers bottle service on the weekend. That’s right – she bartends.
And it looks like everyone on Twitter was just as baffled as Bartise, with one fan writing “Girl, get some real problems.”