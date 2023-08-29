Here’s Where The Laguna Beach Cast Are Now (And Who Is Still Friends)

Before the days of _Keeping Up with the Kardashian_s and The Only Way Is Essex, we were blessed with the OG reality series – Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. Now, it's returned to Netflix and we can't stop rewatching!
Following the lives of eight extremely good looking and wealthy teenagers (think Gossip Girl, but real life) Laguna Beach had us all hooked on the most important parts of being a teen, including navigating crushes and figuring out life plans.
The although it feels like only yesterday, it’s actually been over 19 years since the episode first aired on MTV – and their lives look very different now…
Where are the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County cast now - and are they still friends?
Lauren Conrad
Out of all the Laguna Beach stars, Lauren was always destined for big things...
After starring on spin off The Hills, Lauren put reality TV on the side to focus on her fashion career, launching LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown. She also went on to become a New York Times bestseller, publishing multiple books including L.A. Candy, and opened her own online boutique called The Little Market to sell handmade pieces created by women. Sounds like she’s been busy!
As if she wasn’t busy enough, the star started her own podcast, Asking for A Friend, in 2019, and even dabbled in making her own perfume.
In her personal life, the entrepreneur married musician William Tell in 2014, and the pair share two children – sons Liam and Charlie, born in 2017 and 2019.
With that much on her plate already, it's no wonder she didn’t appear on the recent The Hills spin-off. You can keep up with her busy life on Instagram @Laurenconrad.
Kristin Cavallari
One of TV’s original villains (although rewatching, she very much deserves an apology for that label), Kristin went to appear on The Hills and dabbled in acting and hosting after the reality show wrapped up. She also went on to star in her own reality TV show, Very Cavallari, after marrying NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013. Together, the pair share sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor. But In April 2020, the pair announced their split – with their reality show being cancelled soon after.
Kristin currently runs her own business, fashion and lifestyle brand Uncommon James, and has written multiple books – including 2020’s True Comfort.
In 2022, the Balancing in High Heels author reunited with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti to cohost podcast Laguna Beach: Back to the Beach - which saw her and Lauren Conrad put to bed their age-old feud.
And it's only the beginning of Kristin's podcasting career. It was recently announced that she'll be launching her podcast Let's Be Honest in September 2023, where she'll have some honest conversations about love.
You can follow her on Instagram @KristinCavillari
Stephen Colletti
As the show’s heartthrob, it’s no surprise that Stephen focused on acting after Laguna Beach – landing himself a role in One Tree Hill as Chase Adams from 2007 to 2012.
In 2018, he wrote, produced and costarred in Everyone is Doing Great with James Lafferty, with the series being picked up by Hulu in 2021. Most recently, he reunited with ex-girlfriend Kristin to co-host podcast Laguna Beach: Back to the Beach.
And when it comes to his personal life, the star debuted his relationship with NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver towards the end of last year. You can follow him on Instagram @Stephencolletti
Jason Wähler
After wrapping up on Laguna Beach, Jason went on to appear on The Hills - before taking a break from reality TV to focus on getting healthy and sober. His return wasn't totally the end of his reality TV gig though, with the star later appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings, which ran from 2019 to 2021.
In 2013, Jason married Ashley Slack – with the couple welcoming daughter Delilah in 2017, and son Wyatt in 2021.
Earlier this year, the star opened up on a podcast about how he has been living five years sober - and how a relapse cost him one of his most precious moments. He shared, 'At five years of sobriety, I ended up relapsing on Adderall. I ended up going down, spiralling on and off for 2 and a half to three years, that landed me on the first floor of Hong Hospital while my wife was giving birth on the third floor with my daughter.'
'To not be able to be present or in the moment to remember one of the greatest memories or moments in your life is something that... I've forgiven myself, but it's really hard.'
He previously shared that he keeps in touch with many of his castmates – telling fans that he and Stephen Colletti often get their kids together for playdates! You can follow him for some very cute family pics over on Instagram, @JasonWahler
Dieter Schmitz
19 years later, Dieter is all grown up. The former TV star now lives in Washington D.C and works as an area general manager for Lore Group, helping to design hotels.
In 2016, he married his wife Isabell - with former costars Stephen Colletti, Trey Philips and Loren Polster stepping up as his groomsmen. They welcomed son Nico in 2018 - and 2023 is about to be a big year for the couple, with the two expecting a baby girl.
Opening up to Us magazine, he shared “the one thing I am the most grateful for from the show is that is made my lifelong friendships between Lauren [Conrad], Stephen [Colletti], Trey [Philips] and I that much stronger” – adding “To still be such close friends for 30 plus years with them I something I’m very appreciative of.”
You can follow him on Instagram @dieterschmitz
Trey Phillips
Since his reality TV days, Trey’s been keeping a pretty low profile. With his Instagram only very recently becoming public, not a lot is known about his life – except that he's gone on to achieve his childhood dream!
During Laguna Beach, Trey often spoke about his aspirations to go into fashion design – and after the show ended, he went on to attend Parsons School of Design in New York City, now working as a designer for Vera Wang. We love to see it!
You can follow him over on Instagram @treyphillips
Lo Bosworth
The best onscreen friend to Lauren Conrad, Lo was a total fan favourite – and it’s great to see she’s doing just as well now.
After wrapping up with TV, Lo started her own website in 2010 called The Lo Down, releasing a book of the same name in 2011. In 2013, she started her own YouTube channel, and in 2016 became the founder of Love Wellness, a line of clean personal care products for women.
Lo also attended the French Culinary Institute (we know, how cool) and currently lives in New York! You can check her out on Instagram @Lobosworth
Talan Torriero
One of the show’s nice guys, it’s no wonder Talan was able to charm the ladies. Since being on the show, he’s dated Rod Stewart’s daughter Kim, and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger.
The star has since settled down with Danielle Torriero, sharing a son named Bronson, and a daughter named Hudson. In June, Talan announced that he and Danielle had welcomed their third child together, a son called Anderson Tito. He also now works in digital marketing and acting – as well as makes some fab TikToks.
He's previously opened up about how he’d love to have a reunion to catch up with his old pals – so there’s no bad blood there. The star has said that he keeps in touch with Jason Wahler to talk about 'boring dad stuff,' and makes a point to catch up with Stephen Colletti once a year.
And back in November, the star told Us Magazine that he had just gotten back in contact with Kristin [Cavallari], saying 'it’s been kind of cool to reconnect.”'
Follow him @Talantorriero
Jessica Smith
Kristin's former BFF Jessica is now living in Texas with her husband and four children. She runs an Amazon store and a lifestyle website. Check out her Instagram @jessrevans so catch up with her very busy family life.
Christina Schuller
Christina was yet another starry eyed teen who had plans to make it in LA – and now she’s happily working as a certified nutritionist and barre instructor in Laguna Beach.
The star is now both married and a mum – however she keeps her social media on the down low, making it quite hard to snoop into exactly what Christina’s up to these days.
Morgan Olsen
Morgan always planned on settling down and having kids – and she did just that! In 2010, she married Joel Smith and went on to welcome sons Theo and Julian, and daughter Georgia.
Morgan is also the founder of Minnow Swimwear, a children’s swimwear line. You can check her out on Instagram @morgansmith
Alex Murrel
Known on the show as 'Alex M,' the star married Kyle Johnson in 2014 - who she shares two children with.
After wrapping on Laguna Beach, Alex went on to pursue a career in music. She's now the cofounder of consulting agency Mox and still lives in Orange County.
Alex recently revealed that she’s still pals with a whole bunch of her fellow castmates, sharing 'They’re all my best friends still. Jason [Wahler] just moved, but before he moved, I’d see him and his wife all the time.'
You can check her out on Instagram @Alexmurrel
Casey Reinhardt
Casey married Sean Brown in 2016, with the two sharing two children.
The star also owns her own bakery, Casey’s Cupcakes, and won an episode of Cupcake Wars in 2011. As glamorous as ever, you can check her out @caseybeaubrown.
Alex Hooser
Alex H (real name is Lauren Olsen) is now married with two children, preferring to keep her fame days behind her.
But when it comes to the show, Alex H insists that she's still close pals with her old schoolmates - even acting as a bridesmaid in Alex Murrel's wedding.
Talking about her castmates, she shared '[I] keep in touch with everyone mostly [through] social media, but no one that I really plans to see or anything' – adding that if she saw them in passing “it would be nothing but love and hugs.”
Check her out on Instagram @lalaolsen