Here’s Where The Laguna Beach Cast Are Now (And Who Is Still Friends)

Gallery Where are the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County cast now - and are they still friends?

CREDIT: Getty Images

Out of all the Laguna Beach stars, Lauren was always destined for big things...

After starring on spin off The Hills, Lauren put reality TV on the side to focus on her fashion career, launching LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown. She also went on to become a New York Times bestseller, publishing multiple books including L.A. Candy, and opened her own online boutique called The Little Market to sell handmade pieces created by women. Sounds like she’s been busy!

As if she wasn’t busy enough, the star started her own podcast, Asking for A Friend, in 2019, and even dabbled in making her own perfume.

In her personal life, the entrepreneur married musician William Tell in 2014, and the pair share two children – sons Liam and Charlie, born in 2017 and 2019.

With that much on her plate already, it's no wonder she didn’t appear on the recent The Hills spin-off. You can keep up with her busy life on Instagram @Laurenconrad.