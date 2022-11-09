The Hills’ Lauren Conrad And Kristin Cavallari Have Finally Put Their Laguna Beach Drama Behind Them

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have finally reunited and put to bed their infamous love triangle feud - because teenage boy drama is so 18 years ago...

The pair – who rose to fame on Laguna Beach before appearing on The Hills – rehashed their old drama along with love interest Stephen Colletti on the most recent episode of Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.

And after saying their apologies, the ladies insisted there was no bad blood between them – and hardly ever was.

The trio were all high school students in California when they first featured on the 2004 MTV reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County – which later led to hit spinoff shows The Hills and The City. Much of the plot centred around Lauren and Kristin’s love triangle with heartthrob Stephen - after Stephen grew close to Lauren after breaking it off with his childhood sweetheart, Kristin.

But although they were all too happy to yell back then, the ladies have a far different reaction now - with some heartfelt apologies exchanged.

Opening up about her ‘biggest regret’, Lauren, 36, revealed how she wished she could take back the way she spoke to Kristin during their Mexico getaway – in which she lashed out at her co-star for dancing on the tables.

‘I called you a s * * t [ and ] I’m so sorry’ she recalled. ‘Where I’m at now, I would never call another woman that. It was, for me, the most embarassing moment.’

Proving there was no bad blood between the two, Kristin, 35, also apologised for the name-calling – claiming teenage insecurities led her to take it out on Lauren.

But whilst Stephen did admittedly cause some tension between them, the two revealed that the show ‘really hammered the love triangle home’ – with Kristin sharing that they ‘never had any beef, really.’ Nothing like a love drama to rake in the views, hey?

Talking about her stint on the show, Lauren insisted that she was portrayed in a much ‘creepier’ way to entertain viewers - sharing ‘I’m often in the corner just creepily watching you guys, which is kind of embarrassing.’