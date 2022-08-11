Lauren Conrad Just Launched A Perfume And Honestly, It’s Exactly The Sort Of Scent You’d Expect From LC

by Laura Capon |

Staring at the blank page before you, open up the dirty window, Lauren Conrad has launched a perfume and now you are going to have Natasha Bedingfield Unwritten stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

In all seriousness though, Hills alumni Lauren Conrad really has joined the league of celebrities with their own scents and Loved sounds exactly like what we imagine LC would smell like.

It might seem random to launch a fragrance, but this isn't actually Lauren's first step into the beauty sphere. In 2020 LC launched her own make-up line: Lauren Conrad Beauty.

Included in the 'clean', cruelty-free vegan line was blusher, lip gloss, lipstick and of course Lauren's signature eyeliner. However, as of we don't know when, the range is no longer available and a message on the website simply states, "Something lovely coming 2022".

Now, could that lovely thing be Loved?

"As ethereal as the touch of a hand placing a rose in yours," is the description for LC's signature scent and while we can't quite wrap our head round that, the following line makes us want to try it immediately.

"Even at first encounter, the sun seems to shine brighter, amid lightly teasing notes of citrus and white tea. In time, the romance blossoms, as soft, feminine florals open up to the warmth of musk and night-blooming jasmine — a lasting love."

Described as fresh, cozy, feminine and floral, with a base of "sheer" musks, Loved sounds like the skin scent we've been waiting for.