Kristin Davis Just Revealed Her Favourite Ever Charlotte Outfit

Sex and the City has given us more than its fair share of fashion inspiration over the years – and now Kristin Davis has revealed her favourite ever Charlotte outfit from the six seasons of the show.

25 years after it’s release, the hit TV show is the fashion gift that simply keeps on giving. Known for her sophisticated WASPy look and preppy style, Kristin’s Charlotte York was the epitome of elegance.

Appearing alongside co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on podcast And Just Like That: The Writers Room, the star has given fans an inside glimpse at some behind-the-scenes facts – including the storyline that almost never happened, and her favourite Charlotte look ever.

When asked about her favourite outfit ever, Kristin shared ‘Listen, this is something people ask us all the time! I just say lipstick skirt.’

Kristin Davis as Charlotte in <em>Sex and the City, </em>wearing Prada's lipstick skirt. Credit: HBO

Lipstick skirt, Prada Spring Summer 2000

In an early SATC episode, Charlotte appears wearing a Prada red lipstick skirt (featured in the Prada Spring Summer 2000 collection.) Pairing the pleated lipstick-print skirt with a plain white shirt, the look was peak Charlotte – class personified, with some cool city girl essence sprinkled in.

And it’s not the first time Kristin has referenced the iconic skirt. Back in 2018, the star appeared at a fan event dressed in the skirt, along with a sparkly pair of Sarah Jessica Parker heels – saying ‘I wanted to have Sarah with us.’