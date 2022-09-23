Did True Just Accidentally Reveal Khloé Kardashian’s Secret Baby Name On Camera?

Rejoice, The Kardashians has returned to our screens for season two. And much of the shock and drama from the premiere episode centred around Khloé Kardashian welcoming her second child with her (cheating scandal-embroiled) ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

Much like her sister Kylie, Khloé has decided to keep her son’s name a secret from the public and the press. But fans think a massive clue could have been dropped in the first episode of The Kardashians season two about what the latest addition to the Kardashian clan could be called.

After Khloé welcomed her son in the delivery room, she quickly called up her four-year-old daughter True on Facetime to introduce her to her newborn baby brother, saying: ‘Hi Tutu! Do you wanna see someone? Who do you wanna see?’ to which True replied: ‘Hi Snowy!’

However, Khloe quickly clarified that ‘his name is not Snowy’ and later in the episode jokingly called her baby boy ‘No Name Johnson over here’. Ahead of the birth scene, Khloé did appear to give some hints to her son’s name and confirmed it would start with a ‘T’ to match True. ‘I mean that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at,’ she said.

Getting involved in the naming process, momager Kris Jenner then threw out some options, including Tyler, Tucker, Tatum, Talbut, Terrace and Thandy. ‘We could name him Travis and then just have an easy three,’ she joked as she referenced Kourtney and Kylie’s respective partners Travis Barker and Travis Scott.

Throughout the baby shower, even more ‘T’ names were given as suggestions for No Name Johnson. Ten, Tiger, Tio, Triton and Tide were all on the list but no final decision was shown in The Kardashians episode. So, watch this space for an announcement soon.

Perhaps, as fans eagerly await Khloé’s son’s name announcement, an excited True has just gotten tired of waiting and dubbed her brother Snowy - and it sounds like she’s ready to be a super-present big sister to the newborn.