Who Is Jenny Afia, Meghan’s Lawyer Who Features In The New Documentary Trailer?

If you’re anything like us, chances are you’ll have been scouring every inch of the newly released trailer for the hotly anticipated (understatement of the century) upcoming Netflix documentary, which promises to lift the lid on what really went on behind the closed doors at The Firm, leading to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ‘take a step back as senior royals’ in January 2020.

In the first trailer, which dropped last week and came in at just a few seconds long, Meghan asked, ‘When the stakes are so high, doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?’

Now a more in depth trailer has been released, where Harry talks about his fear of ‘history repeating itself’ and a number of new faces make their debut. One of whom, Christopher Bouzy, is known as a long-time friend and supporter of the Sussexes, whose software company, Bot Sentinel, helped to ‘expose the targeted hate campaign against Harry and Meghan’ and ‘help fight disinformation and targeted harassment’.

Another talking head to feature in the trailer is Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia. Long term followers of the couple will recongise her from previous documentaries where’s she’s spoken out in defence of the duchess after bullying accusations were levied at her from inside the palace, passionately denying the claims in last month’s BBC doc The Princes and The Press and also defending Meghan in court when she sued the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter to her father in 2019.

Who is Jenny Afia?

It’s no wonder Meghan turned to celebrity lawyer Jenny to represent her in her numerous legal battles with the UK media over the years. According to top lawyers firm Schillings, ‘Jenny is a leading privacy and reputation lawyer who is ranked as a Tier 1 leader in her field by Chambers & Partners and has been inducted into the Legal 500 Hall of Fame. She features in the Spear’s Top 10 Reputation Lawyers 2022 and is recognised in Billboard’s 2022 Top Music Lawyers.’

Although her work with Meghan has undoubtedly been a golden bullet to her career and reputation, the Duchess is far from her only celebrity client, with previous dealings with the likes of Adele, Elton John and Brad Pitt to her name – she represented the former in his divorce from Angelina Jolie earlier this year.

With Meghan's approval, Jenny also featured on a recent episode of Amol Rajan's podcast Harry, Meghan and the Media where she said, 'This narrative that no-one could work for the Duchess of Sussex, that she was too difficult or demanding a boss, and that everyone had to leave, is just not true.'

What is Jenny Afia’s job?