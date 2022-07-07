Tonight’s Extended Love Island Set To Be ‘Most Explosive’ Yet



If there’s one thing for sure, there’s about to be more drama on Love Island than what’s been going on in the UK government. (OK, almost…) Tonight is going to be the big Casa Amor recouplings, and, apparently, the episode is so explosive that bosses have decided to gift us all with an extra five minutes.

Yep, according to The Sun, tonights recoupling episode is going to be the ‘most dramatic and explosive recoupling EVER seen on the show’. Yikes. A source told the paper: 'It's one of the best episodes of Love Island ever filmed. It's really explosive - viewers will be shocked at how much drama kicks off tonight. There are tears, rows, heartbreak. In eight series, there has never been a more explosive show. Fans should cancel plans to stay in and watch - it's that good.'

We can’t lie, we’re already worried for Paige Thorne, who in last night’s episode was excited to be reunited with Jacques O’Neill.

But Jacques has cheated on Paige with not one, but two of the Casa Amor girls. And it looks like he might recouple with Cheyanne Kerr, after he friendzoned Mollie Salmon.

Of course, the boys are going to go first in recoupling, with the drama starting with Jay Younger. Host Laura Whitmore is also going to be there, and she will tell the boys: ‘As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Boys - each of you have a big decision to make. So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you. Now remember, the girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new. So boys, it’s time to make your decisions and let’s find out what the girls have decided to do…’

With Dami Hope and Andrew Le Page also straying, things aren’t looking good for their futures with Indiyah Polack and Tasha Ghouri, though both women have also cracked on while they’ve been in Casa Amor.

Anyway, we’re definitely staying in for a night in front of the TV - this drama simply can’t wait for catch up tomorrow morning.