Everyone’s Googling ‘How To Apply For MAFS’… U Ok Huns?

Look, we get it, it’s the hottest reality TV show out there at the moment and it claims to help you find your forever partner but, after the past few episodes, we’re wondering why anyone in their right mind would ever sign up for Married At First Sight. Unless it’s to meet Paul Carrick Brunson of course.

Even the seemingly strongest couples: Chanita and Jordan and Jenna and Zoe seem unlikely to make their relationship last outside the bubble of the experiment. Honestly, Zoe, please just stop being so stubborn and move to Blackpool so that Jenna can grow her business - you two are actually made for each other. We’re also desperate to know the story of the pickled rat, but that’s for another time…

Whilst we are LOVING the current series of MAFS UK as a viewer, appearing on the show as a contestant seems less than appealing, especially with the crop of gentleman that are currently gracing our screens. Bless Sophie, but if we were told that our perfect match was Jonathan, we’d be less than impressed. Yes, he’s carved like a Greek God, but his comments about girls with “horse legs” and how he’d break up with a girl if she put on weight are more than problematic.

And it’s not just us that thinks so. Viewers have been taking to Twitter in their droves to complain about his attitude with one commenting, “Sophie… RUN. So many red flags from Jonathan” whilst another wrote, “I believe Jonathan wants an air head who will laugh at his joked and not utter a word or have an opinion. Or have horse legs.”

MAFS UK contestant Gemma Rose has also been open about her struggles with former ‘husband’ Matt Murray accusing him of making her life miserable on the show. Taking to Instagram she said, “I just wanted to hop and say that I did clear the air with Matt – I actually reached out to him. I didn't want to leave it the way it... it got very nasty, which you'll see at the end. And then he started gaslighting me again.”

The mum-of-two continued, “He started saying, 'You need to worry about what people are gonna say about you' and, you know 'what people's opinions are gonna be afterwards' so I blocked him. OK, I blocked him.”

And if that isn’t enough, let’s look at the facts. In seven series of MAFS UK, it’s not until series five which aired in 2020 do we get our first couple that are still together: Michelle and Owen. From series six we have two couples that are still together: Matt and Daniel and Adam and Tayah.