Maya Jama Confirmed As Love Island Games Host

So, remember those rumours about a Love Island All Stars edition? Turns out, it's happening - and Maya Jama will be hosting.

Love Island Games will see the show take on a different format to the traditional dating show, as our favourite UK, US, and Australian islanders will get together in couples to compete for the title of Global Champions.

The Peacock show has unveiled its host and premiere dates, with Love Island UK presenter Maya taking the reins for the Fiji-set series.

Sharing the news on instagram, Maya said 'I have some very, very exciting news. I'm off to Fiji for the first-ever Love Island Games! It's going to be amazing.'

'Your favourites from Love Island UK, USA, and Australia, plus some more are going to be over there. So who do you want to come back and snatch the crown? I'm off, I will see you on Peacock, Love Island Games. Let's go!'

Where will Love Island Games filmed?

Goodbye Mallorca, hello Fiji! The spinoff series will be set in the beautiful island of Fiji. Love Island USA is also filmed in Fiji, but it's not known if we'll be using the same villa for this one...

Will Love Island Games be the same as Love Island?

Well, kind of. Islanders will still have to couple up, but there'll be much more of a physical aspect - with islanders taking part in team and couple challenges. According to reports, 'Love Island Games will bring together popular islanders from the US version and other international iterations of the reality TV phenomenon for a "second shot at love'".

It's been teased that the contestants will be previous popular islanders from the UK, US, Australia, Germany, Denmark and more. After all, there's 26 global markets to choose from.

So far, the only difference seems to be that it will be an international version with some added games, but as developments continue, there could be other major changes...

Who will be cast in Love Island Games?

Details around cast and location for the Love Island Games production is yet to be announced - but we know who we want. We're betting on Luca Bish, Yewande Biala, Ovie Sokoand Megan Barton Hanson. As avid fans who also tuned into International versions of the show, we're hoping for Love Island USA's Zeta Morrison, Cashay Proudfoot and Love Island Australia's Erin Barnett.

But two people we know we probably won't be seeing are Kady McDermott and Adam Collard, who have both confirmed that whilst they were approached to star, they weren't so keen.

Where can I watch Love Island Games?

In a surprise twist, Peacock are taking the lead. Episodes will be streamed six days a week.

Peacock is available exclusively for Sky and NOW customers in the UK. For the UK audience, this could be a frustrating move considering we are so used to our beloved (and easily accessible) ITV. It could also be an adjustment to see this going from a British production to an American one, but we will give it a chance.

Who will host Love Island Games?

The wonderful Maya Jama will make the move from ITV2 to Peacock, jetting off to Fiji to take charge as host of Love Island Games.

When will Love Island Games air?

Peacock have confirmed that Love Island Games will air on 1st November. Not long to wait - eek!