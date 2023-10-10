Holly Willoughby steps down from This Morning after 14 years

After taking time off following a disturbing kidnapping threat, Holly Willoughby has decided to step down from her role as host of This Morning after 14 years.

Today, Holly, 42, released a statement on Instagram saying she was stepping down from her role and has to 'make this decision for me and my family'. She had her husband Dan Baldwin share three kids together – Harry, 13, Belle, 11 and Chester, eight.

Last week, Gavin Plumb, 36, was arrested and charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to kidnap and murder the presenter and broadcaster. While he is currently in custody and awaiting a hearing next month, Holly has reportedly been granted 24-hour protection from both ITV and the police.

Holly Willoughby reportedly found out about the plot shortly before going live on This Morning and was swiftly replaced by her colleagues Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson.

Having being absent from the show since Thursday in light of the disturbing recent events, Holly issued a statement in full on Instagram. She wrote, 'I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.'

Adding, 'To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

'Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day. Richard and Judy said "we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers".

'It's been an honour just to be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much.'

Has Holly Willoughby also quit Dancing on Ice?

Following Holly's announcement that she has quit This Morning, fans are keen to know if the presenter will go on to present Dancing on Ice which is set to air in January 2024.

While her shock decision to leave This Morning could now change things, the presenter most recently indicated she would still be hosting the ice skating show after saying she 'couldn't wait' to see boxer Ricky Hatton on the show after he was announced as a contestant.