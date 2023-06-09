Holly Willoughby Opens Up About This Morning’s Future

Holly Willoughby spoke candidly about the future of This Morning at last night's National Television Awards.

During her red carpet rounds, the presenter, 42, tells Grazia that it is too early to give a definitive answer on what the show may look like moving forward.

'At the moment, what the future holds I don’t think any of us yet know,' she admits. 'It all feels quite new. But I think it’s like taking it one day as it comes until something feels right.'

The interview was also a platform for Holly to heap praise onto her This Morning co-star Alison Hammond, who missed out on the Best Presenter gong to Ant and Dec.

'Anyone lucky enough to be in the presence of Alison Hammond is lucky because she’s just joy personified and we’re just having a really good time, so it’s really nice,' she said.

This Morning lost out on the Best Daytime Show accolade for the first time in 12 years last night. Instead, it went to The Repair Shop, which Holly honoured in an Instagram post.

Sharing a photo alongside host Jay Blades, Holly wrote, 'So this gorgeous man @jaybladesmbe and the whole team at the @therepairshoptv … Hugest Congratulations!!!'

This Morning's defeat comes after a turbulent few months on the ITV daytime show. In May, Holly's former co-host and best friend Phillip Schofield resigned from his roles at ITV after admitting to lying about an 'unwise but not illegal' affair with a younger colleague.

After much speculation about whether Holly knew, she wrote in a statement, 'When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.'

Phil echoed this, revealing, 'Holly did not know. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, "I am so, so sorry that I lied to you". She didn't reply and I understand why she didn't reply, as well.'

However, it did not stop the long-running presenter from getting caught in the wrath.

Kim Woodburn called for her to be fired during an appearance on GB News, saying, 'She aided and abetted [Phillip] to take a big salary, get shot of that little b*tch. Wimpy, wimpy little woman, she will not be missed.'

Others backed her corner, with one fan writing, 'People shouldn’t be blaming Holly Willoughby for Phillip's situation, it isn’t her fault.'