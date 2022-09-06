Is Gemma Owen About To Make A Return To Our TV Screens With Her Own Show?

If the mid noughties was the Era of the WAG, the early twenties has claimed the footballer’s daughter for its own – and it’s all thanks to one woman.

Gemma Owen, daughter of one of the England team’s top goal scorers between 1998 and 2008 Michael Owen, may not have been crowned the winner of this year’s Love Island, but she’s certainly walked away from the series with some of the biggest potential for superstardom and her latest confirmed project proves it.

Just weeks after landing the coveted six-figure deal with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing – the first former Islander to take on the role since Molly-Mae Hague, who’s now Creative Director of the company – it’s been reported that Lime Pictures, who make TOWIE and Celebs Go Dating among others, are desperate to sign her up for reality series following the lives of footballers’ daughters.

A TV insider told The Sun, ‘Lime are developing the concept now and ITV have shown a real interest in it. Gemma is top of their casting wish list’ – which is no surprise, given her new status as reality TV royalty.

‘Her dad Michael is one of England’s most famous footballing stars and given her huge popularity since she appeared on Love Island – she is the person they want signed up.’

Despite inevitably embarking on a career trajectory for the ages, Gemma’s relationship with Luca Bish has come under fire both in and outside of the Love Island villa, with Luca’s recent ‘girlfriend proposal’ criticised for being ‘aggressive’.

It’s done Luca no favours after he was accused of being possessive and controlling in the villa.

Speaking exclusively to Grazia last month, he said, ‘When you feel so strongly for someone and then you're still getting put in situations because they [ producers ] are making us do challenges, throwing new people in there to play with your emotions and your feelings - I'd genuinely just had enough of it.'