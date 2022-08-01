Here’s Who Won Love Island 2022…

After weeks of having no social life to follow the ups and downs of the Love Island villa, we finally have our winner.

SPOILERS OBVIOUSLY if you've not yet caught up or are planning a breakfast viewing of the Love Island finale on the ITV Hub (don't worry, we feel you).

Who won Love Island 2022?

The winners of Love Island 2022, season 8 are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti who ended the series with promises of trips to Italy and carbonara.

'I can't talk' said Ekin-Su on winning, before bursting into tears. 'I cannot believe it,' said Davide.

Did the winners split or steal?

Sadly we have STILL yet to see a contestant do the epic steal and the couple split the £50,000 prize fund after there was no split or steal decision this year unexpectedly.

What order did the Love Island couples come?