Gemma Owen’s Family Have Bought This ‘Cursed’ Item From The Love Island Villa For Their House

After two months of living in a bubble, the Love Islanders have finally been reunited with their families. And it turns out some families have been taking interior design tips from the villa. Gemma Owen has been reunited with her very famous family, and parents Michael and Louise held a party in Gem’s honour. But along with inflatable palm trees and Love Island balloons adorning their £4million mansion, there was another purchase inspired by the villa: a beanbag.

Michael uploaded a picture with Gemma to Instagram, showing the pair sitting on a beanbag.

But they haven't just purchased any beanbag. It's yellow. And as Love Island fans will know, yellow isn’t the luckiest colour to chose for a beanbag. In the show’s legend, the colour is associated with drama. Remember when Ekin-Su and Davide got into a huge fight and Davide told Ekin that she was ‘as fake as the Louis Vuitton from China’? Well, Ekin-Su warned him earlier in the day not to sit on the beanbag and after he did? The pair got into a huge fight. Coincidence? Hmm, we're not so sure.

In fact, Ekin-Su was so convinced that the beanbag was cursed that in one episode of Unseen Bits she even did squats while holding the thing.