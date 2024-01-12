Will There Be A Fool Me Once Season Two?

Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once has been a roaring success. The nail-biting Netflix thriller (starring Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage and Joanna Lumley) is reigning supreme at the top of the TV charts, not just in the UK but in more than 60 countries.

No spoilers here, but we would say the dramatic finale was precisely that - final. All those 'what ifs' and 'whodunnits' that kept thousands of households gripped were answered by the time the end credits rolled. So, we must ask, will there be a season two of Fool Me Once?

Viewers certainly hope so. 'I have so many questions and theories,' tweeted one, adding, 'Okay season two please.' A second obsessed watcher wrote, 'I was up till 5am binging all the episodes and OMG what a show! I need there to be a season two now!'

Will there be a second season of Fool Me Once?

We are sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Netflix has not announced that Fool Me Once will be getting a second season.

In 2018, American author Harlan Coben signed a five-year deal with the streaming juggernaut, whereby it was agreed that 14 of his existing titles and future projects would be developed into English language and foreign language series, as well as films. Titles that have already received series adaptations are Safe, Stranger and Stay Close. Many in the Harlan Coben collection are limited series and have not received further instalments.

Therefore, it is highly likely that Fool Me Once will be a one-season wonder like its counterparts.

How many episodes of Fool Me Once are there in season one?

Fool Me Once is comprised of eight episodes which are all available to stream on Netflix.

Where can I shop Michelle Keegan's outfits in Fool Me Once?

Not only has former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan been inundated with praise for her performance, but for her character Maya Stern's wardrobe.

You can peruse and/or purchase Michelle's exact outfits from Fool Me Once here.

Where is Fool Me Once filmed?

Most of the filming took place in Manchester, but a selection of locations in the greater northwestern England area were also chosen.

Maya and Joe's house was located in Alderley Edge in Cheshire, and the Burkett's palatial estate was filmed at country house Arley Hall.

Maya's military flashback scenes were captured in Almeria, Spain.