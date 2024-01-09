  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

Currently Netflix’s #1 Hit, Here’s Where To Shop Michelle Keegan’s Exact Outfits From ‘Fool Me Once’

There's a coat for every plot twist.

by Marina Avraam |
Updated
1
Karen Millen Italian Wool Fitted Coat
Karen Millen Italian Wool Fitted Coat
2
Karen Millen Leather Quilted Biker Jacket
Karen Millen Leather Quilted Biker Jacket
3
Cheri Quilted Collarless Leather Jacket in Black
Lakeland Cheri Quilted Collarless Leather Jacket in Black
4
Urban Revivo Padded Quilted Jacket
Urban Revivo Padded Quilted Jacket
5
The shearling aviator jacket
Toteme Shearling Aviator Jacket Black
6
Zara Double-Faced Biker Jacket
Zara Double-Faced Biker Jacket
7
Stradivarius Soft Faux Fur Double-Faced Biker Jacket
Stradivarius Soft Faux Fur Double-Faced Biker Jacket
8
D+G Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat
D+G Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat
9
Aligne Kali Herringbone Coat
Aligne Kali Herringbone Coat
10
ASOS DESIGN Oversized Chuck On Coat in Brown Herringbone
ASOS DESIGN Oversized Chuck On Coat in Brown Herringbone
11
Karen Millen Turtle Neck Viscose Blend Dry Handle Knit Top
Karen Millen Turtle Neck Viscose Blend Dry Handle Knit Top
12
blue blazer
Sezane Michelle Jacket
13
La Redoute Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer
La Redoute Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer
14
Mango Double-Breasted Blazer
Mango Double-Breasted Blazer
15
Other Stories Printed Scarf
Other Stories Printed Scarf
16
Burberry Chelsea Long Cotton-Babardine Trench Coat
Burberry Chelsea Long Cotton-Babardine Trench Coat
17
Marks and Spencer Botton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
Marks and Spencer Botton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
18
Sezane Scott Trench Coat
Sezane Scott Trench Coat
19
Holland Cooper Regency Coat
Holland Cooper Regency Coat
20
black coat
Warehouse Military Double Breasted Longline Jacket
21
Mango Tailored Wool Coat
Mango Tailored Wool Coat
22
ASOS DESIGN Contrast Button Through Top
ASOS DESIGN Contrast Button Through Top
23
Pour Moi Beth Contrast Rib Knit Top
Pour Moi Beth Contrast Rib Knit Top

Premiering on Netflix this New Year's Day, TV show Fool Me Once satisfied all of our binge-watching desires as Michelle Keegan's character, Maya Stern sets out to uncover the mystery of her husband's death. But, Fool Me Once succeeded in more than just driving us to the edge of our seats - it became a source of sartorial inspiration, too.

Excelling in more than just her detective skills, Maya Stern's wardrobe consisted of endless sleek designer coats which had us asking ourselves the same three questions: where is everything from? can we shop them? and how does one look so good when so many bad things are happening to them? While we don't have the answer to the latter (other than: it's television) we can certainly decipher the rest.

Credit: Netflix

From a long-line Herringbone Dolce & Gabbana coat, to Toteme's Shearling Aviator Jacket, we've discovered exactly where you can shop Michelle's elegant wardrobe. And, if you're not willing to dive too deep into your pockets, we've taken a leaf out of Maya's book and used our detective skills (Google) to find near-identical alternatives.

Shop Maya's exact outfits, plus more affordable alternatives below.

The Wool Coat

Starting off with a show-stopper, the exact Karen Millen coat worn by Michelle is still available in a few sizes, but you better hurry.

Credit: Netflix

1.

Karen Millen Italian Wool Fitted Coat

Karen Millen Italian Wool Fitted Coat
Price: £295.20

www.karenmillen.com

Description

The exact coat worn by Michelle is still available - but not for long.

Karen Millen Italian Wool Fitted Coat
Price: £295.20

www.karenmillen.com

The quilted bomber jacket

The start of many great jackets worn by Maya, Michelle Keegan is sporting a Whistles Quilted Bomber jacket which is currently sold out. Keel scrolling for the best dupes.

Credit: Netflix

2.

Karen Millen Leather Quilted Biker Jacket

Karen Millen Leather Quilted Biker Jacket
Price: £279.20 (was £349)

www.karenmillen.com

Description

While the Whistles jacket Michelle is wearing is currently out of stock, this quilted biker

Karen Millen Leather Quilted Biker Jacket
Price: £279.20 (was £349)

www.karenmillen.com

3.

Lakeland Cheri Quilted Collarless Leather Jacket in Black

Cheri Quilted Collarless Leather Jacket in Black
Price: £159 (was £329)

www.lakelandleather.co.uk

Description

Another brilliant option, Lakeland's quilted leather jacket is a spitting image of Maya's.

Cheri Quilted Collarless Leather Jacket in Black
Price: £159 (was £329)

www.lakelandleather.co.uk

4.

Urban Revivo Padded Quilted Jacket

Urban Revivo Padded Quilted Jacket
Price: £26

www.asos.com

Description

If you're looking for something slightly more value for money, ASOS has got you covered with this

Urban Revivo Padded Quilted Jacket
Price: £26

www.asos.com

The shearling aviator jacket

Worn multiple times by Michelle on the show, the Toteme Shearling Aviator Jacket, £2,290 was basically a main character. Shop the exact jacket, plus more affordable dupes below.

<meta charset="utf-8">Credit: Netflix

5.

Toteme Shearling Aviator Jacket Black

The shearling aviator jacket
Price: £2,290

int.toteme-studio.com

Description

Stylish and functional (read: ridiculously warm) shop the actual jacket worn by Michelle here.

The shearling aviator jacket
Price: £2,290

int.toteme-studio.com

6.

Zara Double-Faced Biker Jacket

Zara Double-Faced Biker Jacket
Price: £89.99

www.zara.com

Description

If the budget for Toteme isn't quite there, we're certain you'll fall for Zara's take on the

Zara Double-Faced Biker Jacket
Price: £89.99

www.zara.com

7.

Stradivarius Soft Faux Fur Double-Faced Biker Jacket

Stradivarius Soft Faux Fur Double-Faced Biker Jacket
Price: £69.99

www.stradivarius.com

Description

Just £69.99, the Stradivarius shearling aviator is another great high-street pick.

Stradivarius Soft Faux Fur Double-Faced Biker Jacket
Price: £69.99

www.stradivarius.com

The Herringbone coat

Perhaps one of our favourite looks from the show, Maya's Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat D&G coat is a head-turner, elegantly paired with a white roll-neck. But, if you're not looking to fork out £2,500, keep scrolling for alternatives.

Credit: Netflix

8.

D+G Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat

D+G Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat
Price: £2,550

www.harrods.com

Description

The OG coat, made from a soft wool-blend will be an autumn/winter wardrobe hero.

D+G Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat
Price: £2,550

www.harrods.com

9.

Aligne Kali Herringbone Coat

Aligne Kali Herringbone Coat
Price: £134.49 (was £229)

aligne.co

Description

Now in the sales for almost £100 less, the Aligne Herringbone Coat is the closest high-street

Aligne Kali Herringbone Coat
Price: £134.49 (was £229)

aligne.co

10.

ASOS DESIGN Oversized Chuck On Coat in Brown Herringbone

ASOS DESIGN Oversized Chuck On Coat in Brown Herringbone
Price: £90

www.asos.com

Description

And, if you're searching for something even more value for money, ASOS has got your back with its

ASOS DESIGN Oversized Chuck On Coat in Brown Herringbone
Price: £90

www.asos.com

11.

Karen Millen Turtle Neck Viscose Blend Dry Handle Knit Top

Karen Millen Turtle Neck Viscose Blend Dry Handle Knit Top
Price: £31.20

www.karenmillen.com

Description

Complete the look with a white roll-neck from Karen Millen.

Karen Millen Turtle Neck Viscose Blend Dry Handle Knit Top
Price: £31.20

www.karenmillen.com

The navy blazer

Originally wearing the Wolf & Badger Double Breasted Blazer which is now sadly out of stock, we've found the perfect alternatives.

Credit: Netflix

12.

Sezane Michelle Jacket

blue blazer
Price: £175

www.sezane.com

Description

Any excuse to shop Sezane. The Michelle Jacket is so similar to the Wolf & Badger blazer - and

blue blazer
Price: £175

www.sezane.com

13.

La Redoute Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer

La Redoute Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer
Price: £66 (£110)

www.laredoute.co.uk

Description

For something even more affordable, opt for La Redoute's £66 blazer.

La Redoute Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer
Price: £66 (£110)

www.laredoute.co.uk

14.

Mango Double-Breasted Blazer

Mango Double-Breasted Blazer
Price: £89.99

shop.mango.com

Description

If you can forgive the fact that it's not black, this Mango blazer comes very close to the real

Mango Double-Breasted Blazer
Price: £89.99

shop.mango.com

15.

Other Stories Printed Scarf

Other Stories Printed Scarf
Price: £15

www.stories.com

Description

While Michelle's actual scarf is the Chanel Navy Twilly Silk Scarf, it is currently out of stock.

Other Stories Printed Scarf
Price: £15

www.stories.com

The trench coat

Can you ever go wrong with a trench coat? The answer is: definitely not - and particularly not with a Burberry trench. Shop the Burberry Chelsea Long-Line Coat, £1,890 below, plus more budget-friendly options.

<meta charset="utf-8">Credit: Netflix

16.

Burberry Chelsea Long Cotton-Babardine Trench Coat

Burberry Chelsea Long Cotton-Babardine Trench Coat
Price: £1,890

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

An investment, to say the least, but one you'll never regret.

Burberry Chelsea Long Cotton-Babardine Trench Coat
Price: £1,890

www.net-a-porter.com

17.

Marks and Spencer Botton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat

Marks and Spencer Botton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
Price: £79

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

You can always rely on M&S for high-quality, stylish, affordable pieces - and that's precisely

Marks and Spencer Botton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
Price: £79

www.marksandspencer.com

18.

Sezane Scott Trench Coat

Sezane Scott Trench Coat
Price: £225

www.sezane.com

Description

Sezane's cream trench is another high-street hero, and a great alternative to the Burberry

Sezane Scott Trench Coat
Price: £225

www.sezane.com

The black tailored coat

While attending her husband's funeral, Maya wore the Regency Coat Holland Cooper, £599. Not willing to dish out that much? There are fabulous dupes from M&S and Warehouse.

Credit: Netflix

19.

Holland Cooper Regency Coat

Holland Cooper Regency Coat
Price: £599

www.hollandcooper.com

Description

Holland Cooper's Regency made waves on social media following the Fool Me Once premiere.

Holland Cooper Regency Coat
Price: £599

www.hollandcooper.com

20.

Warehouse Military Double Breasted Longline Jacket

black coat
Price: £84 (£209)

www.warehousefashion.com

Description

Down to just £84, shop this brilliant dupe from Warehouse.

black coat
Price: £84 (£209)

www.warehousefashion.com

21.

Mango Tailored Wool Coat

Mango Tailored Wool Coat
Price: £119

shop.mango.com

Description

Mango is coming in clutch with a wonderful wool tailored coat, which looks so much more

Mango Tailored Wool Coat
Price: £119

shop.mango.com

Black and white knit top

Maya Stern is wearing a black and white polo top from Rag & Bone which is - surprise surprise - sold out. Thankfully, the high street is filled with fabulous alternatives.

Credit: Netflix

22.

ASOS DESIGN Contrast Button Through Top

ASOS DESIGN Contrast Button Through Top
Price: £11 (was £18)

www.asos.com

Description

Priced at just £11 (!) this ASOS DESIGN button-up is scarily similar to the original.

ASOS DESIGN Contrast Button Through Top
Price: £11 (was £18)

www.asos.com

23.

Pour Moi Beth Contrast Rib Knit Top

Pour Moi Beth Contrast Rib Knit Top
Price: £39

www.pourmoi.co.uk

Description

Another great choice if you prefer a v-neck.

Pour Moi Beth Contrast Rib Knit Top
Price: £39

www.pourmoi.co.uk

Main Image Credit: Netflix

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us