Currently Netflix’s #1 Hit, Here’s Where To Shop Michelle Keegan’s Exact Outfits From ‘Fool Me Once’

Premiering on Netflix this New Year's Day, TV show Fool Me Once satisfied all of our binge-watching desires as Michelle Keegan's character, Maya Stern sets out to uncover the mystery of her husband's death. But, Fool Me Once succeeded in more than just driving us to the edge of our seats - it became a source of sartorial inspiration, too.

Excelling in more than just her detective skills, Maya Stern's wardrobe consisted of endless sleek designer coats which had us asking ourselves the same three questions: where is everything from? can we shop them? and how does one look so good when so many bad things are happening to them? While we don't have the answer to the latter (other than: it's television) we can certainly decipher the rest.

From a long-line Herringbone Dolce & Gabbana coat, to Toteme's Shearling Aviator Jacket, we've discovered exactly where you can shop Michelle's elegant wardrobe. And, if you're not willing to dive too deep into your pockets, we've taken a leaf out of Maya's book and used our detective skills (Google) to find near-identical alternatives.

Shop Maya's exact outfits, plus more affordable alternatives below.

The Wool Coat

Starting off with a show-stopper, the exact Karen Millen coat worn by Michelle is still available in a few sizes, but you better hurry.

The quilted bomber jacket

The start of many great jackets worn by Maya, Michelle Keegan is sporting a Whistles Quilted Bomber jacket which is currently sold out. Keel scrolling for the best dupes.

The shearling aviator jacket

Worn multiple times by Michelle on the show, the Toteme Shearling Aviator Jacket, £2,290 was basically a main character. Shop the exact jacket, plus more affordable dupes below.

The Herringbone coat

Perhaps one of our favourite looks from the show, Maya's Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat D&G coat is a head-turner, elegantly paired with a white roll-neck. But, if you're not looking to fork out £2,500, keep scrolling for alternatives.

The navy blazer

Originally wearing the Wolf & Badger Double Breasted Blazer which is now sadly out of stock, we've found the perfect alternatives.

Sezane Michelle Jacket, £175. Any excuse to shop Sezane. The Michelle Jacket is so similar to the Wolf & Badger blazer.

Mango Double-Breasted Blazer, £89.99. If you can forgive the fact that it's not black, this Mango blazer comes very close to the real thing.

The trench coat

Can you ever go wrong with a trench coat? The answer is: definitely not - and particularly not with a Burberry trench. Shop the Burberry Chelsea Long-Line Coat, £1,890 below, plus more budget-friendly options.

The black tailored coat

While attending her husband's funeral, Maya wore the Regency Coat Holland Cooper, £599. Not willing to dish out that much? There are fabulous dupes from M&S and Warehouse.

Black and white knit top

Maya Stern is wearing a black and white polo top from Rag & Bone which is - surprise surprise - sold out. Thankfully, the high street is filled with fabulous alternatives.

