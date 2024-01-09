Currently Netflix’s #1 Hit, Here’s Where To Shop Michelle Keegan’s Exact Outfits From ‘Fool Me Once’

Premiering on Netflix this New Year's Day, TV show Fool Me Once satisfied all of our binge-watching desires as Michelle Keegan's character, Maya Stern sets out to uncover the mystery of her husband's death. But, Fool Me Once succeeded in more than just driving us to the edge of our seats - it became a source of sartorial inspiration, too.
Excelling in more than just her detective skills, Maya Stern's wardrobe consisted of endless sleek designer coats which had us asking ourselves the same three questions: where is everything from? can we shop them? and how does one look so good when so many bad things are happening to them? While we don't have the answer to the latter (other than: it's television) we can certainly decipher the rest.
From a long-line Herringbone Dolce & Gabbana coat, to Toteme's Shearling Aviator Jacket, we've discovered exactly where you can shop Michelle's elegant wardrobe. And, if you're not willing to dive too deep into your pockets, we've taken a leaf out of Maya's book and used our detective skills (Google) to find near-identical alternatives.
Shop Maya's exact outfits, plus more affordable alternatives below.
The Wool Coat
Starting off with a show-stopper, the exact Karen Millen coat worn by Michelle is still available in a few sizes, but you better hurry.
The exact coat worn by Michelle is still available - but not for long.
The quilted bomber jacket
The start of many great jackets worn by Maya, Michelle Keegan is sporting a Whistles Quilted Bomber jacket which is currently sold out. Keel scrolling for the best dupes.
While the Whistles jacket Michelle is wearing is currently out of stock, this quilted biker
Another brilliant option, Lakeland's quilted leather jacket is a spitting image of Maya's.
If you're looking for something slightly more value for money, ASOS has got you covered with this
The shearling aviator jacket
Worn multiple times by Michelle on the show, the Toteme Shearling Aviator Jacket, £2,290 was basically a main character. Shop the exact jacket, plus more affordable dupes below.
Stylish and functional (read: ridiculously warm) shop the actual jacket worn by Michelle here.
If the budget for Toteme isn't quite there, we're certain you'll fall for Zara's take on the
Just £69.99, the Stradivarius shearling aviator is another great high-street pick.
The Herringbone coat
Perhaps one of our favourite looks from the show, Maya's Wool-Blend Herringbone Coat D&G coat is a head-turner, elegantly paired with a white roll-neck. But, if you're not looking to fork out £2,500, keep scrolling for alternatives.
The OG coat, made from a soft wool-blend will be an autumn/winter wardrobe hero.
Now in the sales for almost £100 less, the Aligne Herringbone Coat is the closest high-street
And, if you're searching for something even more value for money, ASOS has got your back with its
Complete the look with a white roll-neck from Karen Millen.
The navy blazer
Originally wearing the Wolf & Badger Double Breasted Blazer which is now sadly out of stock, we've found the perfect alternatives.
Any excuse to shop Sezane. The Michelle Jacket is so similar to the Wolf & Badger blazer - and
For something even more affordable, opt for La Redoute's £66 blazer.
If you can forgive the fact that it's not black, this Mango blazer comes very close to the real
While Michelle's actual scarf is the Chanel Navy Twilly Silk Scarf, it is currently out of stock.
The trench coat
Can you ever go wrong with a trench coat? The answer is: definitely not - and particularly not with a Burberry trench. Shop the Burberry Chelsea Long-Line Coat, £1,890 below, plus more budget-friendly options.
An investment, to say the least, but one you'll never regret.
You can always rely on M&S for high-quality, stylish, affordable pieces - and that's precisely
Sezane's cream trench is another high-street hero, and a great alternative to the Burberry
The black tailored coat
While attending her husband's funeral, Maya wore the Regency Coat Holland Cooper, £599. Not willing to dish out that much? There are fabulous dupes from M&S and Warehouse.
Holland Cooper's Regency made waves on social media following the Fool Me Once premiere.
Down to just £84, shop this brilliant dupe from Warehouse.
Mango is coming in clutch with a wonderful wool tailored coat, which looks so much more
Black and white knit top
Maya Stern is wearing a black and white polo top from Rag & Bone which is - surprise surprise - sold out. Thankfully, the high street is filled with fabulous alternatives.
Another great choice if you prefer a v-neck.
Main Image Credit: Netflix