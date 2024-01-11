From the cobbles of Coronation Street to the fast-paced throes of Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once, it's hard to deny that Michelle Keegan has well and truly made her mark in the acting world.

One of Netflix's most recent series, Fool Me Once quickly rocketed to the number one streaming spot in multiple countries - with fans taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the eight part series.

One viewer wrote, 'Fool Me Once is the best show I've seen in a longggg time. I need a full Michelle Keegan/Maya Stern cinematic universe immediately.'

Another added, "Started Fool Me Once and I am 1) intrigued, 2) obsessed with Michelle Keegan's collection of fabulous outfits."

(FYI, we've dug out the exact out Michelle's outfits on the show for you to buy. Thank us later.)

However, despite her blazingly obvious success, the actor recently opened up about the snobbery she faces. Talking on Fearne Cotton's podcast Happy Place, she said, 'I'm naturally disciplined, but I think that's come from being in a soap. I think there's a lot of snobbery surrounding soaps.'

'For me, it's the best learning platform you can ever do as an actor. I remember we were filming three different storylines at one time, with three different directors, not in chronological order, going back and forward. Being in a soap, it's so fast-paced you have to be on your game. You have to be. I feel like that discipline I learnt from soaps at such a young age I sort of carried that through my career.'

Want to know more about the soap star who conquered Netflix? Here's everything to know about Michelle Keegan.

Who is Michelle Keegan?

Michelle Keegan is a 35 year old actress from Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Who does Michelle Keegan play in 'Fool Me Once'?

Michelle leads the cast as the main character of Maya Stern, an ex-military officer who is coming to terms with the death of her husband, Joe, and sister, Claire. But after Joe appears on a hidden nanny cam in the family home, Maya sets out to find out the truth.

Michelle in Netflix's 'Fool Me Once.'

How much did Michelle Keegan get paid to be in Fool Me Once?

It's not known exactly how much Michelle earned on the hit Netflix show, as earnings haven't been disclosed.

However, Vegas Gems reported that Michelle could be earning up to £33,900 per sponsored post on her social media following the success of the series.

What other TV shows has Michelle Keegan been in?

Fool Me Once might be her latest success, but you'll recognise Michelle from a number of other successful shows over the years.

From 2015 to 2020, Michelle starred as Corporal Georgie Lane in the BBC military drama Our Girl. She joined the show for its second series, replacing Lacey Turner's character Molly Dawes. Across the seasons, Corporal Georgie face heartbreak, being held hostage, and forced into working with her ex boyfriend (played by Luke Pasqualino).

She's also appeared in shows such as Ordinary Lies, Sky Max's Brassic, and recently spent months filming BBC drama Ten Pound Poms in Australia.

Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street?

Long before Netflix, Michelle kickstarted her career as Tina McIntyre in Corrie. First appearing in the iconic British soap in 2008, some of the barmaid's storylines included her rocky relationship with bad boy David Platt, becoming a surrogate for Gary Windass and his girlfriend Izzy Armstrong, and surviving a coma. All in a day's work.

Fancy checking out her first appearance on the show? Take a look...

After half a decade on the show, Michelle left Coronation Street in 2014 - with Tina killed off after being pushed off a balcony.

What did Michelle Keegan look like in Coronation Street?

Given that Michelle was just 19 years old when she appeared on the soap, it's not surprising she looks slightly different to now.

Michelle Keegan at The British Soap Awards in 2008. Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Michelle Keegan at the Inside Soap Awards in 2011. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who is Michelle Keegan married to?

Michelle is currently married to TOWIE star Mark Wright. The pair tied the knot in 2015, after they started dating in 2012.

Opening up about meeting his wife, Mark said, 'We were both attendees at the X Factor, and we were in the green room backstage. It was her and her mum, and me and my cousin. We got talking, and I think it was about three days later we ended up being on a table next to each other at a Manchester United charity dinner.'

Always his wife's biggest fan, Mark, 36, recently gushed about Michelle's performance in Fool Me Once. Opening up on his radio show about watching the Netflix series, he said, 'I turned to my left to tell my wife how much I loved it, and I broke down. I got a lump in my throat and I did a cry like a little bit of soppy, but I think it was just that moment of watching my wife on the screen and just finding her absolutely impeccable at what she does. She works so hard to get to where she's got to.

'So when I'm telling her how proud I am, I'm like, "Oh, my wife's back in the room. I'm in the living room... We're about to have a takeaway together," It's just a surreal moment. I think that was just a moment for me to say, Michelle, I'm so proud of you. You're incredible.'

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend the Brit Awards in 2015. Credit: Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images.

Before marrying Mark, Michelle dated The Wanted pop star (and former Strictly contestant) Max George, 35 - who is now dating another soap star in Maisie Smith, 22. The pair began dating in 2010, before announcing their engagement the year after.

The pair called it quits in 2012, with their conflicting work schedules said to be the reason. However, Max later revealed that it his was alcohol problem that was behind the split. He said, 'Michelle had ended our relationship three months before anyone knew. I had a real problem with drinking too much and that was, without a doubt, the downfall of our relationship. It made me a different person, even if I didn't think it at the time.'

Before that, Michelle was linked to Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan, 39, as well as having a relationship with X Factor contestant Brad Howard, 37, before he appeared on the show.

Does Michelle Keegan have children?

No, Michelle does not have any children. The star has previously addressed the constant interest around her family plans, rightfully slamming the intrusive questions.

Michelle with her onscreen daughter in Netflix's 'Fool Me Once.'

Where does Michelle Keegan live?

Currently, Michelle lives with radio presenter Mark at their newly renovated Essex mansion. The pair purchased the £3.5 million property back in 2020, before finishing the work on their dream house last August.

What is Michelle Keegan's net worth?

Alongside her on screen work, Michelle has also had successful collections with brands such as Lipsy and Very.