The Crown S5: Who Is Emma Laird Craig, The Actress Playing Fergie?

While the new season of The Crown while put the tumultuous relationship between Princess Diana and (now-King) Charles under the microscope, it's not the only problematic royal relationship that will feature, with the marriage of Duke and Duchess of York also in the spotlight.

Prince Andrew and Fergie, as they're more commonly know, married on 23 July 1986, but separated just years later in 1992, eventually divorcing in 1996 after their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were born – on 8 August 1988 and 23 March 1990 respectively.

Series four of The Crown ended with Margaret Thatcher stepping down as Prime Minister while behind palace doors, Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth advised Charles and Diana not to separate. We can expect series five to pick up at the beginning of 1991, and seeing as Andrew and Fergie divorced just a year later, we will likely see the breakdown of their marriage which many think paved the way for Charles and Diana’s divorce just four years later.

Series four previously (very briefly) introduced actress Jessica Aquilina in the role of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s fiancé and later wife, but for series five, the role will be taken over by Emma Laird Craig. Not heard of her? Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know…

Who is Emma Laird Craig?

As a relatively unknown actress, The Crown marks Emma Laird Craig’s first major role. With her auburn locks, it’s not hard to see why she was cast as Fergie.

What has Emma Laird Craig starred in?

Whilst Emma is mainly a theatre actress, you may have spotted her briefly as a paramedic in EastEnders or as an extra in the show Common Sense Police. Earlier this year, she starred in a theatre production of Fatal Attraction alongside Kym Marsh.

Has Emma Laird Craig met Fergie?